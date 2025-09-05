Greenland Resources Inc. (NEO:MOLY, FSE:M0LY) ("Greenland Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") for long term molybdenum supply with Düsseldorf based company Hempel Metallurgical GmbH, a leading supplier of molybdenum to the German steel industry. Based on Greenland Resources NI 43-101 Feasibility study and the previously announced offtake and roasting agreements, the Company is now positioned to become the largest worldwide molybdenum supplier to Germany. The Company expects further announcements related to direct offtake agreements with German steel companies.

The MOU sets the path for a supply agreement of Molybdenite concentrate as well as secondary products like Ferromolybdenum and Molybdenum Oxide. The partnership focuses on supplying high quality low emissions molybdenum from Greenland to the German steel industry with roasting in Belgium. According to the International Molybdenum Association, in 2024 Germany used 16.3 million pounds of molybdenum making it the largest molybdenum user in the European Union followed by Italy and Finland, countries with large steel companies that have also entered into direct offtake agreements with the Company. The EU is the second largest user of molybdenum worldwide, has a self-sufficient roasting capacity but has no molybdenum extraction. The primary molybdenum in the Malmbjerg project is ideal for EU defence and high-performance steel applications because of low deleterious elements and long-term security supply. More than 80% of the metallic materials (including carbon and stainless steels) to be used for defence applications require molybdenum alloying. Germany expects to increase defense expenditures from current 1.5% to around 5% of GDP. Primary molybdenum is produced in China (87%) and the USA (13%).

About Hempel Group

Hempel Metallurgical GmbH is a trading company based in Düsseldorf, Germany and a leading supplier of molybdenum to the German steel industry. The Company has also European reach in the trading and distribution of metals and alloys and is part of Hempel Intermétaux SA.

Hempel Intermétaux SA, was founded in 1970s as part of the Hempel Group which has its roots in the 1920s, at that time a group of companies comprising independent divisions with global reach in the trading of metals, metal recycling (publicly traded Campine NV), and the distribution and processing of high-performance metallic materials (Hempel Special Metals AG). Since 2017, is its own independent group of companies.

Greenland Resources Inc.

Greenland Resources is a Canadian public company with the Ontario Securities Commission as its principal regulator and is focused on the development of its 100% owned Climax type primary molybdenum deposit located in central east Greenland. The Project has also magnesium as a byproduct, a market dominated 89% by China. The Malmbjerg project is an open pit operation with an environmentally friendly mine design focused on reduced water usage, low aquatic disturbance and low footprint due to modularized infrastructure. The Malmbjerg project benefits from an NI 43-101 Definitive Feasibility Study completed by Tetra Tech in 2022, with an US$820 million capex and a levered after-tax IRR of 33.8% and payback of 2.4 years, using US$18 per pound molybdenum price. The Proven and Probable Reserves are 245 million tonnes at 0.176% MoS2, for 571 million pounds of contained molybdenum metal. As the high-grade molybdenum is mined for the first half of the mine life, the average annual production for years one to ten is 32.8 million pounds per year of contained molybdenum metal at an average grade of 0.23% MoS2, approximately 25% of EU total yearly consumption and 100% of EU defence needs. On byproduct magnesium, the project uses approximately 35,000 m3 per day of saline water with around 900 ppm of magnesium and the Company is working on extracting magnesium from the saline water using innovative technologies. In addition, the molybdenum concentrate has a magnesium component. The Company is aiming to incorporate magnesium in the economics of the feasibility study. On June 19, 2025, The Company was awarded an exploitation license for molybdenum and magnesium. With offices in Toronto, the Company is led by a management team with an extensive track record in the mining industry and capital markets. For further details, please refer to our web site (www.greenlandresources.ca) and our Canadian regulatory filings on Greenland Resources' profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Project is supported by the European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA). ERMA is managed by EIT RawMaterials, an organization within the EIT, a body of the European Union.

About Molybdenum and the EU

The EU is the second largest molybdenum user worldwide, (around 122 million pounds of molybdenum per year, 19% of the global demand according to IMOA), has large processing capacity, produces the best specialty steel products worldwide but has no molybdenum extraction. Green energy technologies, steel and defence are the key drivers for market growth. When molybdenum is added to steel and cast iron, it enhances strength, hardenability, weldability, toughness, temperature strength, and corrosion resistance. To a greater degree, the EU steel dependent industries like automotive, construction, and engineering, represent around 18% of EU GDP. Greenland Resources strategically located Malmbjerg project has the potential to supply in and for the EU approximately 25% of the EU demand of environmentally friendly high-quality primary molybdenum from a responsible EU Associate country for decades to come, as well as 100% of EU defence molybdenum consumption. More than 80% of the metallic materials (including carbon and stainless steels) to be used for defence applications require molybdenum alloying. The primary molybdenum in the Malmbjerg project is ideal for EU defence and high-performance steel applications because of low deleterious elements and long-term security supply. The EU expects to increase defense expenditures from current 1.5% to around 5% of GDP. Primary molybdenum is only produced in China (87%) and the USA (13%), China imposed export controls on molybdenum and is now a net importer. Molybdenum is categorized as a critical and/or strategic mineral across the top five defence nations in the world: U.S., China, Russia, India, and South Korea.

