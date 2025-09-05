American Critical Minerals Corp.: American Critical Minerals Confirms Private Placement is Fully Allocated

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / American Critical Minerals Corp. ("American Critical Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE:KCLI)(OTCQB:APCOF)(Frankfurt:2P3) is pleased to announce that it has received strong investor interest for its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") and the Offering is now fully allocated to subscribers. The Company will not be accepting further subscriptions for the Offering and anticipates closing will take place on or about September 12, 2025.

Further information concerning the Offering is available in the news release issued by the Company on September 4, 2025 and in the offering document related to the Offering that is accessible under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.acmineralscorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Clarke, President & CEO

Contact: (604)-551-9665

