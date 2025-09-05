

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in world markets remains tethered to strong expectations of a quarter-percentage rate cut by the Fed in September, driven by concerns about weakness in the U.S. labor market.



In data for August to be released on Friday morning, the addition to non-farm payrolls is seen edging up to 75 thousand from 73 thousand in the previous month. At the same time, the unemployment rate is seen edging up to 4.3 percent from 4.2 percent in July.



The CME FedWatch tool shows the likelihood of a quarter-percentage rate cut by the Fed in September rising to 97.4 percent from 96.4 percent a day ago.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. Benchmarks in Europe are trading in the green. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading on a highly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index retreated ahead of the jobs data release. Ten-year bond yields eased across regions. Both the crude oil benchmarks have dropped more than half a percent amidst an unexpected build in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Gold is trading close to the flatline. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 45,583.50 down 0.08% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,512.90, up 0.17% Germany's DAX at 23,823.54, up 0.15% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,244.25, up 0.30% France's CAC 40 at 7,719.81, up 0.27% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,363.15, up 0.31% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 43,042.50, up 1.09% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,871.20, up 0.51% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,812.51, up 1.24% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,417.98, up 1.43%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1684, up 0.28% GBP/USD at 1.3473, up 0.29% USD/JPY at 148.23, down 0.17% AUD/USD at 0.6543, up 0.38% USD/CAD at 1.3800, down 0.13% Dollar Index at 98.02, down 0.27%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.156%, down 0.48% Germany at 2.7060%, down 0.62% France at 3.474%, down 0.54% U.K. at 4.7040%, down 0.44% Japan at 1.573%, down 1.38%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $66.61, down 0.57%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $63.05, down 0.68%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,606.57, down 0.00%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $112,272.53, up 1.22% Ethereum at $4,423.27, up 0.11% XRP at $2.84, down 0.11% BNB at $850.04, up 0.11% Solana at $206.78, down 0.51%



