

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth held steady as initially estimated in the second quarter, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Friday.



On an unadjusted basis, GDP rose 0.3 percent annually in the June quarter, the same as in the preceding three-month period. That was in line with the flash data published on August 14.



The expenditure breakdown showed that final consumption expenditure of households grew 0.9 percent, while general government consumption dropped by 0.2 percent. Gross fixed capital formation dropped 0.1 percent, and net exports also contributed negatively by 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, seasonally adjusted GDP growth improved to 2.1 percent from 0.7 percent in the previous quarter, as estimated.



Compared to the previous quarter, Romanian GDP expanded 1.2 percent in the second quarter, following a 0.1 percent rise in the first quarter.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News