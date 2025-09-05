ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE TRUVY FOR INCREASED DISTRIBUTION POWER IN NORTH AMERICA, LATIN AMERICA, AND SOUTH KOREA

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino has signed a letter of intent with the North American direct sales company Truvy. "Truvy or the Company" regarding an asset acquisition of the company's distributor database and associated customer register, inventory, and IP rights. In addition to the assets, Zinzino also intends to acquire 100% of the shares in Truvy's South Korean subsidiary to accelerate the establishment process and increase distribution power in the country. This is another strategically important step in Zinzino's growth plans, which focus on improving personal health and well-being on a global level with innovative biotechnology and a groundbreaking product portfolio marketed through direct sales.

Truvy is a global direct sales company in the health segment, operating in North America, Latin America, and South Korea. Its brand portfolio offers a range of innovative products in the areas of health and weight loss.

The business has a total annual turnover of approximately USD 12 million. The collaboration with Zinzino is expected to add growth through the synergies that arise in the joint networks, combined with Zinzino's test-based product concept. Profitability through the transactions will thus be able to develop well by utilizing Zinzino's existing technical platform and organization.

According to the letter of intent, Zinzino will pay a fixed purchase price of USD 4 million upon completion, 100% of which will be settled through newly issued Zinzino shares. In addition, there will be additional purchase prices based on future sales development, with a maximum of USD 16 million. The additional purchase price will also be settled 100% with newly issued Zinzino shares.

Zinzino intends to sign the final acquisition agreement in the third quarter of 2025 after completing due diligence.

A visionary mindset, tech-first perspective, test-based nutrition at the cellular level, and a strong position to capitalize on current trends will form the basis of the partnership with Ecosystem. Following the acquisitions of VMA Life in 2020, Enhanzz in 2022, Xelliss and ACN in 2024, and the asset acquisitions of Zurvita, Valentus, and Ecosystem in 2025, Zinzino has been looking for additional investments to maintain its sustainable, profitable growth, strengthen its distribution power, expand into new markets, and leverage its product portfolio in new consumer areas.

"Individualized advice and tailored solutions are the future, and not just in health and wellness," say Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO of Zinzino, and David Brown, CEO and co-founder of Truvy. "Together, we have many years of combined industry experience and everything it takes to drive the modern, personalized shopping experience through direct sales."

