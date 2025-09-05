Lahontan Gold Corp: Lahontan Announces Warrant Acceleration

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Company is electing to accelerate the expiry of outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued on April 30, 2025 pursuant to the Company's non-brokered private placement.

Pursuant to the terms of the Warrants, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants if the common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) at a volume weighted average closing price ("VWAP") of CDN$0.12 or above per Common Share for a ten (10) consecutive trading day period (the "Acceleration Period"). The Company hereby provides notice (the "Acceleration Notice") of the Acceleration Period covering the ten (10) trading days ended September 4, 2025, and that the Company is exercising its right to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on October 21, 2025 (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"). Any Warrants remaining unexercised after the Accelerated Expiry Date will expire and be of no force and effect.

Holders may exercise the Warrants before 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on October 21, 2025 by surrendering to the Company c/o Irwin Lowy LLP at 217 Queen Street West, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5V 0R2: (i) the original Warrant certificate with a duly completed and executed exercise form in the form attached to the Warrant certificate; and (ii) a certified cheque, bank draft or wire payable to Lahontan Gold Corp. in an amount equal to the purchase price of the number of shares subscribed for. For further information, please contact John McNeice, Lahontan Gold Corp. CFO: john.mcneice@lahontangoldcorp.com

Assuming all the Warrants are exercised, the Company will receive proceeds of approximately $1,708,228. The proceeds will be used for working capital purposes.

About Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, four top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 26.4 km2 Santa Fe Mine project, had past production of 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing. The Santa Fe Mine has a Canadian National Instrument 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,539,000 oz Au Eq(48,393,000 tonnes grading 0.92 g/t Au and 7.18 g/t Ag, together grading 0.99 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 411,000 oz Au Eq (16,760,000 grading 0.74 g/t Au and 3.25 g/t Ag, together grading 0.76 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report and note below*). The Company plans to continue advancing the Santa Fe Mine project towards production, update the Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment, and drill test its satellite West Santa Fe project during 2025. The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael Lindholm, CPG, Independent Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Lindholm was not an author for the Technical Report* and does not take responsibility for the resource calculation but can confirm that the grade and ounces in this press release are the same as those given in the Technical Report. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

* Please see the "Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Santa Fe Project", Authors: Kenji Umeno, P. Eng., Thomas Dyer, PE, Kyle Murphy, PE, Trevor Rabb, P. Geo, Darcy Baker, PhD, P. Geo., and John M. Young, SME-RM; Effective Date: December 10, 2024, Report Date: January 24, 2025. The Technical Report is available on the Company's website and SEDAR+.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kimberly Ann

Founder, CEO, President, and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Lahontan Gold Corp.

Kimberly Ann

Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, Director

Phone: 1-530-414-4400

Email:

Kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com

Website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

SOURCE: Lahontan Gold Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/lahontan-announces-warrant-acceleration-1069256