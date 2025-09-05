Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
WKN: A1H5H6 | ISIN: CA86863R1055 | Ticker-Symbol: 557
Frankfurt
05.09.25 | 08:01
2,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPREMEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPREMEX INC 5-Tage-Chart
05.09.2025 13:06 Uhr
Supremex Inc: Supremex Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. ("Supremex" or the "Company") (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, announced today the appointment of Normand Macaulay as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective September 15, 2025.

Mr. Macaulay is a highly accomplished and talented financial executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience in finance and operations with large private and public companies in the manufacturing and distribution industries. Most recently, he was Chief Financial Officer of Nitrex, a leading global provider of fully integrated heat treatment solutions and technologies. Before joining Nitrex in 2019, he spent eight years at Wajax Corporation where he held several senior roles in finance, including Vice President Finance. He also held various positions with Accent-Fairchild Group Inc. and KPMG Canada.

Mr. Macaulay holds the CPA designation and earned a Bachelor of Commerce and a Graduate Diploma in Accountancy from Concordia University.

"I am very pleased to welcome Normand Macaulay to the executive team at Supremex. His strong background in corporate finance, M&A, and process optimization will play key roles in achieving operational excellence and driving profitable growth. The Company is looking forward to benefit from his leadership skills to reach our long-term strategic objectives," said Stewart Emerson, President and CEO of Supremex. "I would also like to thank Silvana Reyes Ayllon for her unwavering dedication and commitment while acting as interim CFO during the transition period."

About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates nine manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and five manufacturing facilities in four states in the United States employing approximately 900 people. Supremex' extensive network allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.

Contact:
Stewart Emerson
President & CEO
investors@supremex.com
514 595-0555, extension 2316
Martin Goulet, M.Sc., CFA
MBC Capital Markets Advisors
mgoulet@maisonbrison.com
514 731-0000, extension 229

