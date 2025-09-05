Supremex Inc: Supremex Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. ("Supremex" or the "Company") (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, announced today the appointment of Normand Macaulay as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective September 15, 2025.

Mr. Macaulay is a highly accomplished and talented financial executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience in finance and operations with large private and public companies in the manufacturing and distribution industries. Most recently, he was Chief Financial Officer of Nitrex, a leading global provider of fully integrated heat treatment solutions and technologies. Before joining Nitrex in 2019, he spent eight years at Wajax Corporation where he held several senior roles in finance, including Vice President Finance. He also held various positions with Accent-Fairchild Group Inc. and KPMG Canada.

Mr. Macaulay holds the CPA designation and earned a Bachelor of Commerce and a Graduate Diploma in Accountancy from Concordia University.

"I am very pleased to welcome Normand Macaulay to the executive team at Supremex. His strong background in corporate finance, M&A, and process optimization will play key roles in achieving operational excellence and driving profitable growth. The Company is looking forward to benefit from his leadership skills to reach our long-term strategic objectives," said Stewart Emerson, President and CEO of Supremex. "I would also like to thank Silvana Reyes Ayllon for her unwavering dedication and commitment while acting as interim CFO during the transition period."

