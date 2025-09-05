Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Alpha Modus Corp.: Alpha Modus Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Creative Realities, Inc., Reinforcing Its Leadership in AI-Driven Retail Innovation

CORNELIUS, N.C., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus, Corp., a subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) ("Alpha Modus" or the "Company"), today announced that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Creative Realities, Inc. ("CRI") in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Marshall Division. The complaint asserts infringement of five of Alpha Modus's foundational patents: U.S. Patent Nos. 10,360,571; 10,853,825; 10,977,672; 11,042,890; and 11,301,880.

The suit alleges that CRI's digital signage platforms-including Clarity, ReflectView, Reflect Spark, Reflect Xperience, and AdLogic-infringe on Alpha Modus's patented technologies for real-time consumer behavior analysis, targeted marketing, digital engagement, inventory management, and AI-driven retail personalization.

"As with every lawsuit we have filed to date, we are confident in both the strength of our patents and the merits of our cases. That said, we always prefer to resolve matters quickly and amicably, and we welcome that opportunity," said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus.

Alessi continued, "The reality is our patented technology is becoming ubiquitous in how retailers engage consumers at the point of sale. As a result, more cases will inevitably follow, and as we have consistently demonstrated, we are fully prepared to pursue them."

About Alpha Modus Holdings Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a pioneering AI-driven technology company focused on transforming the retail and financial sectors. Through its patented innovations, Alpha Modus delivers actionable insights, personalized engagement, and data-driven solutions that empower retailers, brands, and investors to thrive in an evolving marketplace.

For more information, visit: www.alphamodus.com

For more information and to access Alpha Modus' press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.
Email: ir@alphamodus.com
Website: www.alphamodus.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Follow us on X


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
