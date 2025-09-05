

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate decreased slightly in August after rising in the previous month, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 4.7 percent in August, down from 4.8 percent in July. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.1 percent.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell to 138,200 in August from 142,200 in July. A year ago, it was 118,600.



Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, dropped to 11.9 percent from 12.1 percent.



