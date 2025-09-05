Capcom aims to enhance the IP's value with its Single Content Multiple Usage strategy

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that filming has commenced on a live-action film adaptation of its popular fighting game series Street Fighter, in collaboration with Legendary Entertainment (Legendary), with both companies jointly financing the project.

To expand global sales of its core home video game software business, Capcom is actively promoting the branding of its proprietary IP under the Single Content Multiple Usage strategy. Particularly, the adaptation of game content into visual media is a valuable opportunity to broaden awareness of Capcom's IP beyond the gaming audience.

With filming of the upcoming film Street Fighter now starting, the casting of the main characters-Ken, Ryu, and Chun-Li -has been finalized. Through joint financing with Legendary, a company renowned for producing numerous blockbuster films, Capcom aims to further elevate the global value of its IP.

Capcom is firmly committed to advancing the multifaceted use of its extensive portfolio of game content, guided by its Single Content Multiple Usage strategy.

About Legendary Entertainment

Legendary Entertainment is a leading production company with divisions creating films (Legendary Pictures), television and digital media (Legendary Television and Digital Media), and comics (Legendary Comics). The total global box office revenue of productions associated with Legendary Pictures-including several live-action films based on video games-has reached approximately 21 billion U.S. dollars.

[Street Fighter Movie Details] Title Street Fighter Release Date October 16, 2026 Main Cast Ken: Noah Centineo

Ryu: Andrew Koji

Chun-Li: Callina Liang Starring Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoai, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Vidyut Jammwal

With Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Jason Momoa Also Starring Orville Peck, Olivier Richters, Hirooki Goto, Rayna Vallandingham, Alexander Volkanovski, Kyle Mooney and Mélanie Jarnson

