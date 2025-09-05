Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Düsseldorf
05.09.25 | 12:31
1,450 Euro
-2,68 % -0,040
Funding Circle Holdings plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 
05-Sep-2025 / 14:39 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
5 September 2025 
 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc ("the Company") 
 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR) 
 
The Company announces that the Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Jacobs, notified the Company on 4 September 2025 of the 
following sale of ordinary shares of nominal value 0.1p each in the capital of the Company: 
 
  
 
Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
GBP1.35100    65,000 
 
GBP1.35000    172,700

Following the transaction, the number of ordinary shares in which Lisa Jacobs has an interest is 1,248,451 ordinary shares (excluding unvested share options and deferred bonus awards) which represents 0.41% of the issued share capital. Lisa Jacobs continues to satisfy the minimum shareholding requirements as required under the Company's Remuneration Policy.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail: 

1.       Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name:                               i. Lisa Jacobs 
 
2.       Reason for the notification  
 
a)      Position/status:                         i. Chief Executive Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment:                 Initial notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name:                              Funding Circle Holdings plc 
 
b)      LEI:                               2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:   Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each 
 
a)                                         
 
       Identification code:                       GB00BG0TPX62 
 
b)      Nature of the transactions:                   Disposal 
 
                                          
 
                                        Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s):                     GBP1.35100    65,000 
 
                                        GBP1.35000    172,700

Aggregated information:

d) Aggregated volume: 237,700

Price: GBP1.35027

e) Date of the transaction: 4 September 2025

f) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle is the UK's leading SME finance platform. We operate in a large, attractive and growing market, with over GBP84bn of outstanding debt in the UK SME market and over GBP80bn of SME card transactions each year. Established in 2010, Funding Circle has extended c.GBP16bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market and delivers robust and attractive returns.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  400997 
EQS News ID:  2193856 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2193856&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2025 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
