Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 05-Sep-2025 / 14:39 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 September 2025 LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Funding Circle Holdings plc ("the Company") Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR) The Company announces that the Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Jacobs, notified the Company on 4 September 2025 of the following sale of ordinary shares of nominal value 0.1p each in the capital of the Company: Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.35100 65,000 GBP1.35000 172,700

Following the transaction, the number of ordinary shares in which Lisa Jacobs has an interest is 1,248,451 ordinary shares (excluding unvested share options and deferred bonus awards) which represents 0.41% of the issued share capital. Lisa Jacobs continues to satisfy the minimum shareholding requirements as required under the Company's Remuneration Policy.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

1. Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: i. Lisa Jacobs 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: i. Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Funding Circle Holdings plc b) LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each a) Identification code: GB00BG0TPX62 b) Nature of the transactions: Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s): GBP1.35100 65,000 GBP1.35000 172,700

Aggregated information:

d) Aggregated volume: 237,700

Price: GBP1.35027

e) Date of the transaction: 4 September 2025

f) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle is the UK's leading SME finance platform. We operate in a large, attractive and growing market, with over GBP84bn of outstanding debt in the UK SME market and over GBP80bn of SME card transactions each year. Established in 2010, Funding Circle has extended c.GBP16bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market and delivers robust and attractive returns.

