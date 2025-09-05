

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic growth moderated less than initially estimated in the second quarter, the latest data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 0.6 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, though slower than the 0.9 percent rise in the first quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate of growth was 0.4 percent.



The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption rose 2.0 percent, and government consumption was 2.2 percent higher. Gross fixed capital formation logged a renewed increase of 4.2 percent, and both exports and imports grew by 3.0 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.



On a quarterly basis, GDP rose at a stable pace of 0.2 percent, revised from a 0.1 percent rise seen in the flash estimate.



