

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales growth moderated in July after accelerating in the previous month, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Retail sales, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles, rose a calendar-adjusted 2.5 percent year-on-year in July, after a 4.8 percent increase in June.



Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores alone surged 8.3 percent after rising 12.3 percent a month ago.



The annual sales growth of non-food products eased to 3.5 percent in July from 5.9 percent, while sales demand of food, beverages, and tobacco dropped by 0.9 percent.



Data showed that online retail sales were 6.7 percent higher in July compared to last year.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 0.3 percent.



