Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) ("PBFG" or the "Company") announces a fundamental transformation of its business model, setting the stage for a new strategic direction as a purpose-led, globally connected leader in sustainable food systems and agri-tech.

Formerly focused on consumer-packaged food products, the Company has repositioned itself at the intersection of agriculture, technology, and sustainability. This shift is designed to address critical challenges in food security, smart AI tech, and the creation of resilient, traceable supply chains.

A Stronger Financial Foundation

PBFG has completed a comprehensive restructuring process designed to strengthen its balance sheet, reset its strategic priorities, and position the Company for long-term, scalable growth. This transformation includes the divestment of its former U.S. consumer packaged goods subsidiary, the return of over 1.4 million shares to treasury, and the addition of a revitalized leadership team and board of directors.

Two Divisions, One Mission

PBFG now operates through two complementary divisions that ensure stability and scalability.

PBF Tech - focused on deploying climate-adaptive technologies and agri-tech solutions that improve efficiency, reduce waste, and build resilience into global food and supply systems.

PBF Trade - dedicated to building inclusive, sustainable supply chains by connecting producers - often women-led cooperatives - into high-value global markets.

Together, these divisions are designed with redundancy in mind.

Our Purpose-Led Future

"Our vision is bigger than any single product," said Claire Skillen, President & CEO of PBFG. "We are building a purpose-led company designed to bridge innovation and agriculture in ways that create long-term value for shareholders while driving positive impact for communities and the environment. PBFG is ready for its next chapter."

Looking Forward, PBFG's future focus includes:

Food Security - working to ensure reliable access to safe, nutritious food through innovation and strategic partnerships.

Climate Action - integrating sustainable practices and technologies that reduce waste and environmental impact.

Canadian Collaboration - developing partnerships with Indigenous communities and the Provincial and Federal Canadian government to reinforce Canada's leadership in sustainable food systems.

Shareholder Connection Webinar

PBFG will host a Shareholder Connection Webinar on September 16, 2025, where leadership will share more about this transformation, discuss upcoming priorities, and provide shareholders with the opportunity to ask questions directly. This session is designed to build transparency and strengthen the bridge between PBFG and its investors.

About Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is reimagining the future of food through a diverse portfolio of sustainable ingredients, plant-based solutions, and advancements in agricultural technology. With a focus on environmental stewardship, product excellence, and scalable impact, the Company empowers food manufacturers, partners, and consumers to participate in a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient global food system. Planet Based Foods operates with integrity and purpose, delivering products that align with evolving consumer values and contribute to a more sustainable future.

