SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
WKN: A2PWF6 | ISIN: CA96041W2076 | Ticker-Symbol: OUH3
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2025
Westkam Gold Corp. Extends Private Placement Closing Date

Vancouver, BC, Canada, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSXV:WKG) (the "Company" or "WestKam") announces that it has received consent from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to extend the time within which to close its proposed non-brokered private placement to September 30, 2025.

As previously announced (refer to July 15, 2025 news release), the Company is undertaking a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise up to $250,000 through the sale of up to 3,571,428 units (the "Units"). Each Unit is being sold at a price of $0.07 and is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of two years.

The Company may pay a finder's fee to eligible finders as permitted under applicable securities laws and TSXV policies. Proceeds received from the sale of the Units will be utilized for exploration on the Will Property and for unallocated working capital. All securities issued and sold under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from their date of issuance. Completion of the Offering and the payment of any finders' fees in relation thereto remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

About Westham

Westkam Gold Corp. is focused on acquiring and developing mineral properties, with strong potential to host significant resources, in Western Canada. We are looking for additional projects that are in an established mining district with highly prospective geology that could host significant resources.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Peter Laipnieks"
Peter Laipnieks, President & CEO

Contacts:
WestKam Gold Corp.
Suite 900, 570 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1

Investor Relations: (250) 216.5671
Email:westkam007@gmail.com
westkamgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management.These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the Company cautions against placing undue reliance thereon. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
