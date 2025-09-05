

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study suggests that eating breakfast later in the day may be linked to health problems like depression, fatigue, poor sleep, and even a higher risk of death.



The study, published in Communications Medicine, followed a group of adults for over 22 years. When the research began in 1983, participants were around 64 years old on average. Most were women and unemployed. At that time, they typically had breakfast at 8:22 AM, lunch at 12:38 PM, and dinner at 5:51 PM.



Over the years, researchers recorded 2,361 deaths among the participants using England's National Health Service records. They found that changes in meal timing often reflected shifts in health and daily routines that happen naturally with aging.



Participants with health issues tended to eat breakfast later. This was especially common in people dealing with fatigue, depression, anxiety, or multiple medical conditions. Those with dental problems, on the other hand, often ate dinner earlier.



Poor sleep was another factor. People who slept badly usually delayed breakfast and had a shorter eating window during the day. Similarly, those who had trouble preparing meals also tended to eat breakfast later.



Genetics played a role too. People who were naturally 'night owls' were more likely to eat all their meals later. Each step up on the genetic 'night owl' scale delayed breakfast by about seven minutes. However, genes related to obesity didn't seem to affect meal timing.



Researchers say meal timing is important because eating signals the body's internal clock, which controls metabolism and other key functions. When eating patterns become irregular or shift later in the day, it can disrupt these natural rhythms and affect overall health.



'Our research suggests that changes in when older adults eat, especially the timing of breakfast, could serve as an easy-to-monitor marker of their overall health status. Patients and clinicians can possibly use shifts in mealtime routines as an early warning sign to look into underlying physical and mental health issues,' said lead author Hassan Dashti.



'Also, encouraging older adults in having consistent meal schedules could become part of broader strategies to promoting healthy aging and longevity.'



