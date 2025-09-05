Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - Kestrel Gold Inc. (TSXV: KGC) ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation") announces that it has entered into debt settlement agreements with Patrick Lynch and Jean Sharp to settle management fees in the amount of $63,000 and $7,917 respectively, by the issuance of 1,119,000 Common Shares and 140,620 Common Shares respectively, at a deemed price of $0.0563 per Common Share.

The Corporation has also entered into a debt settlement agreement with Greg Lynch to settle an invoice of $4,221 by the issuance of 74,970 common shares at a deemed price of $0.0563 per Common Share.

The debt settlement agreements are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Kestrel Gold Inc. is an exploration company headquartered in western Canada and focused on the Canadian Cordillera. Kestrel has earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the QCM Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Manson-Germanson placer district. Kestrel has also earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2.5% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the KSD Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Yukon portion of the Tintina Gold Belt. Kestrel is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol KGC. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Corporation's website "www.kestrelgold.com" for further information.

