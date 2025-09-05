

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Artificial sweeteners found in foods like yoghurt and fizzy drinks may harm memory and thinking skills, a new study suggests. Researchers also warn they could cause long-term health problems.



The study tracked nearly 13,000 adults in Brazil, with an average age of 52, over about eight years. Participants were tested on memory, language, and thinking skills at the beginning, middle, and end of the study.



People were split into three groups based on how much artificial sweetener they consumed. The lowest group had about 20 mg a day, while the highest group averaged 191 mg a day, similar to the amount in one can of diet soda.



The researchers looked at several common sweeteners, including aspartame, saccharin, acesulfame-K, erythritol, xylitol, sorbitol, and tagatose. All except tagatose were linked to faster mental decline.



The effect was stronger in people with diabetes, while those over 60 did not show a clear link between sweetener use and brain health decline.



Experts are not surprised by these findings, as earlier research has already connected artificial sweeteners to higher risks of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.



'Low- and no-calorie sweeteners are often seen as a healthy alternative to sugar, however, our findings suggest certain sweeteners may have negative effects on brain health over time,' study author Claudia Kimie Suemoto concluded.



