Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 06.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40HC4 | ISIN: KYG4465R1112 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.09.25 | 21:36
0,152 US-Dollar
-15,62 % -0,028
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHIJET MOTOR COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHIJET MOTOR COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2025 23:06 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chijet Motor Company, Inc: Chijet Motor Company Inc. Announces Issuance of Ordinary Shares to Holders of Contingent Value Rights

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) (the "Company"), a high-tech enterprise engaged in the development, manufacture, sales, and service of traditional fuel vehicles and new energy vehicles today announced that, it issued a total of 640,850 class A ordinary shares of par value US$0.003 (the "Ordinary Shares") to the holders of contingent value rights ("CVRs") on record as of July 22, 2025 (the "Qualifying CVR Holders") pro rata, based on their respective number of CVRs held. The record date for the Qualifying CVR Holders to receive such shares was July 22, 2025.

As certain earnout milestones provided in the Business Combination Agreement (the "BCA") entered into by the Company on October 25, 2022, were not achieved for the calendar year ended December 31, 2024, two shareholders of the Company, Euroamer Kaiwan Technology Company Limited and Chijet Holdings Limited, surrendered a total of 640,850 Ordinary Shares (the "Earnout Shares") to the Company for cancellation. Pursuant to the BCA, the Company shall issue the same number of Ordinary Shares as the Earnout Shares to be allocated among the Qualifying CVR Holders pro rata, based on their respective number of CVRs held. The total number of issued and outstanding CVRs is 1,300,706. Therefore, each CVR is entitled to 0.492694 Ordinary Shares.

A Qualifying CVR Holder who would otherwise be entitled to a fraction of an Ordinary Share (after aggregating all factional ordinary shares that would otherwise be received by such person) shall instead have the number of Ordinary Shares issued to such person rounded down in the aggregate to the nearest whole Ordinary Share.

About Chijet Motor Company, Inc.

The primary business of Chijet is the development, manufacture, sales, and service of traditional fuel vehicles and NEVs. State-of-the-art manufacturing systems and stable supply chain management enable the Company to provide consumers with products of high performance at reasonable prices. In addition to its large modern vehicle production base in Jilin, China, a factory in Yantai, China will be dedicated to NEV production upon completion of its construction. Chijet has a management team of industry veterans with decades of experience in engineering and design, management, financing, industrial production, and financial management. For additional information about Chijet, please visit www.chijetmotors.com.

Chijet Contact:
2888 Donshan Street
Gaoxin Automobile Industrial Park
Jilin City, JL. P.R.China
400-606-8888
EMAIL: bydongban@163.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, formulated in accordance with the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, reflecting the Company's projections about its future financial and operational performance, employ terms like 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'target,' 'aim,' 'predict,' 'outlook,' 'seek,' 'goal,' 'objective,' 'assume,' 'contemplate,' 'continue,' 'positioned,' 'forecast,' 'likely,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately,' and similar expressions to convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections, involving judgments about future economic conditions, competitive landscapes, market dynamics, and business decisions, many of which are inherently challenging to predict accurately and are largely beyond the Company's control. Additionally, these statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other variables that could significantly diverge the Company's actual results from those depicted in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, varying economic conditions, competitive pressures, and regulatory changes. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.