Samstag, 06.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: A0H1FP | ISIN: US31620M1062
PR Newswire
06.09.2025 17:18 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Changhong: CHiQ Showcases Panda-Themed AI Tech, FIS Sponsorship, and ESG Leadership at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA), the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, kicked off on September 5 in Berlin. At this year's event, Changhong drew global attention with the debut of its panda-themed smart appliances, a strategic new partnership in winter sports, and a demonstration of ESG initiatives, all underscoring the brand's prowess in innovation and cultural storytelling.

Unveiled at IFA, Changhong's panda-inspired product line blends iconic cultural motifs with cutting-edge AI technology. The AI TV features an intelligent virtual companion, Panda Xiaobai, delivering round-the-clock engagement and curated panda-themed content. The refrigerator uses AI-powered cloud humidity control to preserve freshness, while the air conditioner employs adaptive AI algorithms to fine-tune indoor climate. Drawing from ink-wash aesthetics and panda silhouettes, the design reflects a fusion of technological sophistication and natural elegance.

At the exhibition, CHiQ, Changhong's international brand, announced a three-year partnership with the International Ski Federation (FIS), becoming the official partner of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup. Building on its involvement in German FIS events since 2023 and its collaboration with the German Ski Association (DSV), the agreement represents a step forward in CHiQ's global sports marketing strategy. The brand also reaffirmed its alliance with ski jumping world champion Andreas Wellinger, jointly promoting the values of excellence and perseverance.

Furthering its commitment to inclusive sports, CHiQ became the official sponsor of the Wheelchair Tennis Open, hosted by the German Tennis Federation (DTB). At IFA 2025, DTB awarded CHiQ an honorary partnership certificate, recognizing its role in bridging technology and sport while advancing ESG values. This collaboration highlights CHiQ's dedication to driving meaningful social impact through innovation and championing diversity, equality, and sustainability on a global scale.

In recognition of its achievements, CHiQ was honored with the "Leading AI Home Appliance Brand Award" at IFA 2025, celebrating its contributions to intelligent manufacturing and AI-driven innovation.

CHiQ's presence at this year's exhibition reflects a global strategy rooted in technological innovation and cultural resonance. By integrating emblematic Chinese imagery and forging alliances with premier international sports platforms, the brand continues to elevate premium positioning. Bolstered by its green technologies and AI-powered solutions, CHiQ has garnered acclaim for its visionary approach . As Changhong's flagship for international markets, CHiQ is poised to steadily earn consumer trust through innovation and authentic value creation.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chiq-showcases-panda-themed-ai-tech-fis-sponsorship-and-esg-leadership-at-ifa-2025-302548363.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
