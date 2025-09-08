

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, GDP was up 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.0 percent on year.



Japan also will see July data for current account and August figures for bank lending. The current account in June saw a surplus of 1.348 trillion yen, while overall bank lending was up 3.2 percent on year in July.



Australia will provide July numbers for building approvals, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 8.2 percent on month following the 12.2 percent jump in June.



