

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2025, the Cabinet Office said on Monday.



That beat expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous reading.



On an annualized basis, GDP rallied 2.2 percent - handily beating forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent, which again would have been unchanged.



GDP capital expenditure was up 0.6 percent on quarter, missing expectations for an increase of 1.3 percent. External demand was up 0.3 percent on quarter and private consumption rose 0.4 percent on quarter.



