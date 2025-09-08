

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.6 percent on year in August, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 646.058 trillion yen.



That topped forecasts for an increase of 3.2 percent, which would have been unchanged from the July reading.



Excluding trusts, lending jumped an annual 3.9 percent to 567.570 trillion yen, while lending from trusts rose 1.3 percent on year for the third straight month, this time at 78.488 trillion yen.



Lening from foreign bank jumped 15.6 percent on year to 5.654 trillion yen, moderating from the 21.1 percent annual spike in the previous month.



