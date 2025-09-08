

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.684 trillion yen in July, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.



That was well shy of expectations for a surplus of 2.266 trillion yen following the 1.348 trillion yen surplus in June.



Exports were down 4.9 percent on year at 9.006 trillion yen and imports sank an annual 7.4 percent to 9.195 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 189 billion yen.



The capital account saw a deficit of 16.3 billion yen, while the financial account posted a surplus of 2.028 trillion yen.



