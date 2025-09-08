Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M46B | ISIN: ES0144580Y14 | Ticker-Symbol: IBE1
Tradegate
05.09.25 | 20:31
15,750 Euro
-0,38 % -0,060
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IBERDROLA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IBERDROLA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,75515,83007.09.
15,77015,84505.09.
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 06:06 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DXC Technology Services, LLC: Iberdrola and DXC Successfully Complete Major Technology Modernization Project

DXC helps Iberdrola migrate core business systems to the cloud in one of Spanish energy sector's largest IT transformation projects

MADRID, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iberdrola, a global energy leader headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, has partnered with DXC, a leading Fortune 500 global IT services provider, to successfully complete a multi-year project to modernize its most critical systems.

Iberdrola and DXC Successfully Complete Major Technology Modernization Project

By working with DXC to migrate its core business systems to the cloud, Iberdrola has transformed its operations to thrive in an increasingly dynamic energy market, where agility, efficiency, and innovation are essential to sustaining its leadership.

The project was one of the largest and most complex IT modernization projects ever in the Spanish energy sector and involved moving 180 terabytes of data and over 30 million lines of code from a legacy mainframe environment to the Azure cloud.

The transformation has enabled greater automation, more responsive customer service, while reducing costs, and providing opportunities to integrate AI technologies and services.

"The modernization of our core systems has been a crucial milestone in Iberdrola's digitalization strategy. It allows us to face new business challenges, maintain our global leadership, and quickly adapt to major changes ahead," said Sergio Merchán, Global CIO of Iberdrola. "Thanks to DXC, we now have a more modern, efficient, and scalable technology platform ready to evolve with us."

A Platform for Growth and Innovation
DXC led Iberdrola's transformation using automation technologies, which allowed it to continue updating and improving its applications without interrupting day-to-day operations.

The cloud-based platform enhances process efficiency and enables Iberdrola to seamlessly replicate the model across other countries, while ensuring compliance with local regulations, a critical capability in the highly regulated energy sector.

"For Iberdrola, we successfully modernized the company's technology to accelerate innovation, all while maintaining seamless business continuity," said Alfonso García Muriel, President of DXC Technology Spain and Portugal. "Our goal was to make technology a growth engine for Iberdrola, allowing them to be more agile, efficient, and future-ready. With our customer-centric approach, industry expertise, and deep partnership with Iberdrola, we delivered on this mission."

Commitment to Sustainability and Digital Transformation
The modernization reinforces the group's commitment to innovation and environmental sustainability by reducing energy consumption and optimizing resources - core pillars in the global energy transition.

With deep IT engineering skills, industry expertise and a successful track record of execution, DXC helps global companies modernize core systems and infrastructure to lead in an AI-powered world.

About DXC Technology
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

Media Contact: Isabel Granda, Igranda@dxc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765796/DXC_Technology_Services__LLC_Iberdrola_and_DXC_Successfully_Comp.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iberdrola-and-dxc-successfully-complete-major-technology-modernization-project-302548141.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.