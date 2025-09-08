

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production and foreign trade from Germany and investor confidence from the euro area are due on Monday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial output and foreign trade figures for July. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 1.1 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 1.9 percent fall in June.



Germany's foreign trade surplus is expected to rise to EUR 15.7 billion in July from EUR 14.9 billion in June.



In the meantime, industrial production and foreign trade from Denmark and external trade figures from Slovakia are due.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases industrial output and trade data.



At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey data is due. The investor sentiment index is seen rising to -2.2 in September from -3.7 in August.



