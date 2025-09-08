Cutting-edge technologies UNITY VCS, Clareon Vivity, Voyager DSLT, now commercially available in Europe, to be featured at Alcon booth and throughout conference activities

New data on Vivity IOLs underpin positive outcomes, patient satisfaction after cataract surgery in patients with special considerations 1-3

Reduced breakthrough pain medication use and less patient discomfort demonstrated in a study performing cataract surgery at more physiologic IOP with CENTURION with Active Sentry 4,5

Wavelight plus head-to-head data demonstrate outstanding refractive outcomes6,7

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, will present compelling scientific data at the 43rd Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) in Copenhagen, Denmark from 12-15 September. During the meeting, Alcon will showcase groundbreaking cataract, refractive and glaucoma technologies at booth C2.033. More than 40 studies will also be presented at the meeting, demonstrating the benefits of Alcon technologies. In addition, Alcon will host a number of symposia and activities, which are detailed at MyAlcon.com.

Launching bold innovation in Europe

At this year's event, Alcon will highlight its latest innovations that are available in Europe, including:

UNITY Vitreoretinal Cataract System (VCS) and UNITY Cataract System (CS)-are designed to deliver superior efficiency, intelligently transforming vitreoretinal and cataract surgery with first-to-market innovations. 8-13*†

(VCS) and (CS)-are designed to deliver superior efficiency, intelligently transforming vitreoretinal and cataract surgery with first-to-market innovations. Clareon Vivity intraocular lens (IOL)-is newly commercially available in Europe, completing the Clareon Collection (with Monofocal, Toric and PanOptix ). Vivity is the most implanted extended depth of focus (EDOF) IOL worldwide, delivering presbyopia correction with a consistent monofocal visual disturbance profile. 14-17**

intraocular lens (IOL)-is newly commercially available in Europe, completing the Clareon Collection (with Monofocal, Toric and PanOptix ). Vivity is the most implanted extended depth of focus (EDOF) IOL worldwide, delivering presbyopia correction with a consistent monofocal visual disturbance profile. Voyager DSLT -now available in Europe, is the first and only Direct Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (DSLT) device. Voyager DSLT simplifies selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT) by streamlining practice workflows and is designed to deliver an exceptional experience for patients, helping accelerate the adoption of laser as a first-line therapy. 18-22

-now available in Europe, is the first and only Direct Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (DSLT) device. Voyager DSLT simplifies selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT) by streamlining practice workflows and is designed to deliver an exceptional experience for patients, helping accelerate the adoption of laser as a first-line therapy. Intelligent Service Solutions? (ISS)-launches globally, transforming Alcon Services, designed to maximize customer productivity by enabling remote diagnostics and software updates. The new ISS customer portal provides a comprehensive dashboard view of Alcon devices-housing warranty information, contract details and a device connectivity overview.

"As ophthalmic practices face rising procedural volumes and increasing pressure to deliver both precision and efficiency, Alcon remains committed to providing integrated solutions that elevate every stage of the surgical journey," said Sunil Vasanth, Vice President Surgical, Alcon Europe. "With the launch of UNITY VCS, the completion of our Clareon IOL portfolio, and a growing body of clinical evidence to support their use, we're empowering surgeons with a comprehensive, connected platform designed to streamline workflows and deliver exceptional outcomes for patients across a broad range of needs."1-5,16,17,23-25

Announcing exceptional outcomes data with Alcon's industry-leading surgical portfolio

Alcon will present more than 40 studies over the course of the meeting, demonstrating the benefits of operating with Alcon technologies across cataract, refractive, vitreoretinal and glaucoma procedures.

Researchers have extensively studied the Vivity EDOF IOL in populations with different co-morbidities, including some that were not previously considered candidates for a presbyopia-correcting IOL. New results being presented at ESCRS add to its robust body of evidence of more than 10 clinical studies in 700+ patients demonstrating positive outcomes and/or patient satisfaction following Vivity IOL implantations in special populations, including:

Dr. Antonio Cartabellotta will present spectacle independence and dysphotopsia data in cataract patients with early-to-intermediate dry AMD. e-Poster On demand. 1

Dr. Erika Bonacci will present findings from bilateral implantation in cataract patients with mild corneal irregularities such as keratoconus. e-Poster On demand. 2

Dr. Daniel Schartmüller will showcase results of EDOF IOL implantation in patients with mild irregular astigmatism. Sunday, 14 Sep, 09:15 CEST, Presented Poster at Pod 1.3

New data will be presented on UNITY VCS as well as studies highlighting the benefits of operating at more physiologic IOP, including reduced breakthrough pain medication use.Data presentations include:

Dr. Kevin Miller will present an evaluation of surgeon performance when using UNITY VCS versus CENTURION Vision System with Active Sentry . Tuesday, 16 Sep, 09:55 10:00 CEST, Free Paper Podium 4. 23

Vision System with Active Sentry . Dr. Vance Thompson will present early single-arm data from UNITY VCS demonstrating accurate IOP control, with validation and verification supported by video analysis. e-Poster On demand. 24

Dr. Hisaharu Suzuki will showcase anterior chamber stability during cataract surgery using UNITY VCS compared to CENTURION with Active Sentry. Saturday, 13 Sep, 15:05 CEST, Balcony 2, Presented Poster Pod 1 . 25

. Dr. Matthew Rauen will showcase data on patient comfort and intraoperative medications when operating at more physiologic IOP during cataract surgery with CENTURION with Active Sentry. Saturday, 13 Sep, Balcony 2, Presented Poster Pod 1, and Tuesday, 16 Sep, 08:45 08:50 CEST, Free Paper Podium 4.5,6

In addition, Alcon Global Medical Affairs will host a symposium on "Optimizing cataract surgery: Focus on real-world experience with near physiologic IOP," with Moderator Gábor Scharioth (Germany), and faculty members David Lockington (UK), Cristina Peris-Martinez (Spain) and Matthew Rauen (US) on Saturday, 13 Sep, 16:15 17:15 CEST, in Auditorium 10

In refractive, Alcon will present wavelight plus head-to-head data, revealing better outcomes versus more commonly used technologies

Dr. John Kanellopoulos will highlight results supporting superior visual outcomes with ray-tracing-guided LASIK using Alcon's wavelight plus, compared to lenticule extraction (SMILE Pro, Zeiss) for myopia correction. Sunday, 14 Sep, 09:50 09:55 CEST, Free Paper Podium 2. 6

Dr. Ramin Khoramnia will present efficacy and safety data comparing automated ray-tracing-guided LASIK using Alcon's wavelight plus, compared to wavefront-optimized LASIK. Sunday, 14 Sep, 09:20 09:25 CEST, Free Paper Podium 2.7

In addition to launching innovations and presenting excellent outcomes data, Alcon will host several activities at ESCRS-including additional symposium sessions highlighting UNITY VCS|CS and Advanced Technology IOLs as well as live surgery presentations showcasing Hydrus Microstent and Clareon Vivity IOL, and Voyager DSLT. For more information about Alcon's participation at ESCRS 2025, visit Alcon Booth C2.033 on the conference floor, or see the complete schedule of events at MyAlcon.com. Further scientific content from Alcon can be found at AlconScience.com.

Alcon medical device(s) comply with the current legislation for the medical devices. Please refer to relevant products directions for use or operator's manuals for complete lists of indications, contraindications and warnings.

Products mentioned may not be approved in all markets; please reach out to your Alcon Representative for questions about availability in your local market.

This content is intended for Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) only. Please note that product-related promotion of Medical Devices to non-HCPs may be subject to restrictions based on local rules and regulations.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

