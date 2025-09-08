

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports grew at a slower pace in August, data from the customs office showed on Monday.



Exports grew 4.4 percent in August from the previous year, which was slower than the 7.2 percent rise in July. This was also weaker than forecast of 5.0 percent.



Imports advanced 1.3 percent on a yearly basis, slower than the 4.1 percent rise in July. Imports were expected to climb 3.0 percent.



The trade surplus rose to $102.3 billion from $98.24 billion in July. The expected level was $99.4 billion.



Exports to the US continued to decline in August, while shipments to Europe and Asean countries showed increased. Shipments to the US were down around 33 percent from a year ago.



