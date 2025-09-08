QCraft, a global leader in L2++ to L4 autonomous driving (AD) solutions for automakers, today formally announced the launch of its globalization strategy at IAA MOBILITY 2025, unveiling the establishment of its European headquarters in Germany and a partnership with Qualcomm. These milestones mark QCraft's official entry into the EU and global markets.

Europe as a Hub for Global Expansion

QCraft has completed the closed-loop validation from R&D to large-scale mass production. The company's full-stack NOA (Navigate on Autopilot) solution will soon be deployed in around one million vehicles, having earned high marks from major automakers and achieved best-in-class safety metrics across the industry.

QCraft's coming European headquarters in Germany reflects its long-term commitment and strategy for global expansion. Germany's legacy of automotive innovation, its complete industrial ecosystem, and rigorous technical standards provide fertile ground for QCraft to localize its solutions. The new base will oversee core functions including R&D integration, certification processes, and business development-ensuring QCraft's solutions meet the highest European and international standards.

QCraft's Technological Advantage

The company's technology is designed with breakthrough compute efficiency, delivering better performance with less computing power. QCraft's technical efficiency is based on two core strengths: leading large-model capabilities and a comprehensive data toolchain that has been built in-house, from the ground up. This powerful combination enables their algorithms, such as end-to-end models, VLA and world models, to iterate at exceptional speeds through data-driven development.

These technological assets have enabled QCraft to develop market leading L2++ to L4 products. QCraft's efficiency for AD technology not only enables automakers to reduce system complexity and integration costs, but also accelerates mass-market adoption by making advanced intelligent driving and premium autonomous features accessible at scale, without costly hardware upgrades.

Safety-First Approach

From technological breakthroughs to large-scale mass production, QCraft pursues AD advancement not via short-term, surface-level or flashy progress but with a long-term, safety-first philosophy.

QCraft is built on a safety-led foundation that underpins its approach to autonomous driving innovation and advancement. This focus on safety defines the evolution of intelligent assisted driving and delivers an unmatched sense of security for users.

Partnership with Qualcomm

To accelerate global deployment, QCraft has entered a partnership with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to build next-generation intelligent assisted driving solutions on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Ride platform. This collaboration will combine Qualcomm's ecosystem resources with QCraft's proven technical capabilities, reducing mass production cycles and costs while addressing the customized needs of global automakers. With the addition of this partnership, QCraft now supports 3 different leading chipsets that include Horizon Robotics and NVIDIA.

QCraft has already completed development of its NOA solutions based on Snapdragon Ride. Mass production and delivery of QCraft's full-stack solutions in Europe, the U.S., Japan and South Korea are expected to begin in 2026.

QCraft at IAA MOBILITY 2025 in Munich

Visit QCraft's booth at IAA MOBILITY 2025 from September 8th to 12th to discuss the company's international expansion of its unique technology, and more.

Location: Booth A11, Hall A2, Messe München (Munich Exhibition Center), Germany

About QCraft

QCraft is a global leader in L2++ to L4 autonomous driving (AD) solutions for automakers. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2019, the company has deployed its technology in over 600,000 vehicles. Backed by a world-class R&D team and partnerships with leading OEMs and tech companies, QCraft combines proven large-scale adoption with industry-leading safety and efficiency to bring autonomous driving into real life.

For more information, visit https://www.qcraft.ai/en

