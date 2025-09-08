Anzeige
Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
accesso Technology Group: accesso Names Mike Evenson as Chief Commercial Officer

Proven SaaS Ticketing Leader to Guide Global Commercial Strategy and Drive Market Expansion

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for the leisure, entertainment, attractions and cultural markets globally, has named Mike Evenson as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Evenson will be responsible for leading accesso's global commercial strategy and ensuring alignment across sales, marketing and business development, while driving market expansion and unlocking future growth opportunities.

Mike Evenson, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)

With more than 20 years of leadership at the intersection of technology, ticketing, live events, and customer engagement, Evenson brings deep expertise in scaling high-performing teams and advancing customer-centric innovation. At AudienceView, he held a series of diverse and progressive executive roles, including VP of Marketing and Product Management, VP of Strategy, and Chief Marketing Officer, where he unified brand, product, and go-to-market strategy to drive growth and transformation across the business.

"As we enter our next phase of growth, Mike's proven ability to identify new markets, build lasting partnerships, and optimize commercial operations makes him an outstanding addition to our executive team," said Steve Brown, CEO of accesso. "His leadership will be critical in aligning our commercial strategy to deliver an exceptional experience for our customers. Together with our recently appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), Lee Cowie, I am confident our leadership team is well-positioned to guide Accesso into its next chapter of growth and innovation."

Mr. Evenson said, "Taking on this role is an honor and I'm excited to lead our global commercial teams at such an exciting time in Accesso's journey. This opportunity allows me to apply both my experience and passion for the live events and attractions industry with a company I've long admired. Accesso is uniquely positioned for its next phase of growth and innovation, and I'm grateful to Steve for the trust he's placed in me to help lead the company into its next chapter."

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations, and support data-driven business decisions for leisure and entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,100 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions, cultural venue, and ski industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to maximize guest engagement and revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution, and experience management technologies.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766685/Evenson_Headshot_3_34.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1831055/accesso_Flat_RGB__003_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/accesso-names-mike-evenson-as-chief-commercial-officer-302548583.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
