Kutcho Copper
PR Newswire
10.02.2026 09:06 Uhr
accesso Technology Group: accesso and Adyen Expand Strategic Partnership to Enhance Platform Payments Capabilities at Global Scale

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider to leisure, entertainment, and cultural markets, today announced the expansion of its long-standing strategic partnership with Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses.


This collaboration integrates embedded payments as a core platform capability across the accesso ecosystem. accesso currently supports more than $5 billion in annual transaction volume across digital and on-site journeys. Together, accesso and Adyen's partnership is designed to deliver the scale and reliability required for complex, high-volume environments spanning multiple regions and sales channels.

The expanded partnership focuses on:

  • Integrating embedded payments capabilities across all accesso products
  • Establishing Adyen as accesso's long-term global financial technology platform
  • Leveraging global scale to support high-volume, multi-region operations
  • Supporting continued transaction growth through a resilient payments foundation

Driven by a commitment to long-term innovation in payments and enhancing the guest experience, this partnership supports accesso's platform evolutions while strengthening Adyen's role as the strategic payments partner for global high-volume software platforms.

"Deepening our partnership with Adyen reflects our commitment to strengthening Accesso products through scale and trusted technology relationships," said Steve Brown, CEO at accesso. "By aligning around embedded payments as a core capability, we're reinforcing a foundation to support our customers and enable long-term growth."

"In the leisure industry, every second of uptime is critical to the guest experience," said Hemmo Bosscher, SVP, Platforms and Financial Services at Adyen. "By deepening our integration with Accesso, we're providing a single, unified platform built for the scale and resilience global attractions demand. This ensures that as Accesso grows, their venues can process high-volume transactions across every channel without interruption."

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience. accesso provides connected ticketing and eCommerce, virtual queuing, restaurant and retail point of sale, distribution, mobile apps and experience management for more than 1,100 venues worldwide. Our technology helps operators streamline operations, increase revenue and improve the guest journey. We deliver a high volume of product enhancements year-round and continuously invest in R&D to help venues and operators adapt to evolving guest needs.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with accesso as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with existing and new customers over the years.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1831055/accesso_logo_v2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/accesso-and-adyen-expand-strategic-partnership-to-enhance-platform-payments-capabilities-at-global-scale-302683162.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
