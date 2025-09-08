

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX.L) Monday reported a loss before tax of 209 million pounds for the first half, lower than 862 million pounds for the corresponding period last year, primarily driven by 275 million pounds of adverse hedging related economic variances, down from the previous year.



The company posted adjusted operating profit of 451 million pounds, higher than 360 million pounds a year ago.



Net loss was 156 million pounds, down from 646 million pounds last year.



The group generated a 25% year-on-year increase in IFRS adjusted operating profit to 451 million pounds.



Insurance service result was 177 million pounds, lower than 258 million pounds for the previous-year period.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 27.35 pence per share, 2.6% up year-on-year to be paid on October 30, to shareholders of record on September 26.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News