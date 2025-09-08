Singapore, Sept 8, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), today announced that it has been awarded a contract in cooperation with Doosan Enerbility Co, to supply two advanced M701JAC gas turbines and auxiliary equipment for the O Mon 4 Gas Turbine Combined Cycle (GTCC) Power Plant. The agreement was signed in August 2025.The O Mon 4 plant, with a designed capacity of 1,155MW, is developed by the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam), with the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract awarded to a consortium of Doosan Enerbility of South Korea and Vietnam's Power Engineering Consulting Joint Stock Company 2 (PECC2). As the first deployment in Vietnam, Mitsubishi Power will supply the two JAC gas turbines, which are recognized as the world's most efficient large-frame turbines, with more than 64% combined cycle efficiency and proven reliability through 3 million operational hours.The groundbreaking ceremony for O Mon 4 took place in late August in Can Tho, South Vietnam, marking the start of construction, and the plant is scheduled for completion in 2028.O Mon 4 will provide stable electricity for the Mekong Delta, boosting Petrovietnam's installed capacity to more than 9,300MW, equivalent to about 10% of Vietnam's national power system. The project is part of the Block B - O Mon gas-to-power project chain, a national priority designed to strengthen Vietnam's energy security and accelerate the country's energy transition.Akihiro Ondo, CEO and Managing Director of Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., said, "The O Mon 4 project marks a milestone in Vietnam's energy journey, and we are honored to contribute our state-of-the-art JAC gas turbines to this key power plant. Building on our proven track record across Asia, we are committed to delivering world-class reliability and performance for O Mon 4, working together with our partners."With O Mon 4, Mitsubishi Power strengthens its support for Vietnam's Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8), which calls for diversifying the energy mix, reducing coal dependency, and expanding natural gas and renewable energy. The project also contributes to Vietnam's national target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.Mitsubishi Power remains committed to advancing its industry-leading gas turbine technologies to deliver reliable electricity, strengthen national energy systems, and support sustainable economic growth across Vietnam and Asia Pacific.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.