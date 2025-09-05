TOKYO, Sept 5, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has received a contract for a gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plant project with total generation capacity of 2,800 megawatts (MW) for the Tung Hsiao Power Plant operated by Taiwan Power Company, Taiwan's state-owned electric power industry, in Tung Hsiao, Miaoli County.The project is a full turnkey solution led by Mitsubishi Power, conducted jointly with CTCI Corporation (CTCI), a major engineering and construction company in Taiwan, comprising five units with state-of-the-art M501JAC (J-Series Air-Cooled) gas turbines as the core components. The total contract value, including CTCI's share, for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) is approximately 760 billion yen (5.2 billion U.S. dollars).Tung Hsiao Power Plant is located in Tung Hsiao, Miaoli County, approximately 130 km southwest of Taipei. Based on Taiwan's long-term power supply development plan, renewal work is being conducted at the facility to replace existing power plants with new plants. The main focus of the renovation is to increase power generation capacity while at the same time reducing the environmental impact, meeting the rapidly increasing demand for industrial and household electricity in the surrounding regions, as well as contributing to Taiwan's net-zero goals.The five new power plant units are scheduled to start operation sequentially from 2030 to 2031. Mitsubishi Power will supply the M501JAC gas turbines, steam turbines, and auxiliary equipment, while CTCI will be responsible for the construction and BOP (Balance of Plant). The generators will be supplied by Mitsubishi Generator Co., Ltd.Next to the new facility are the GTCC power plants updated in the first phase of the renewal plan, comprising three units with M501J gas turbines supplied by Mitsubishi Power as the core components, which have been in operation since 2018. These units were from a contract received by Mitsubishi Power and CTCI jointly in 2013. This latest contract, with the same partner for the second phase of five units, is underpinned by the high degree of trust from Taiwan Power, backed by an extensive record of successful past performance.Going forward, MHI Group will continue to focus on the widespread adoption of GTCC power plants and other types of highly efficient and reliable gas turbine power generation equipment, contributing to the stable supply of electricity essential for economic development around the world, and the conservation of the global environment through energy decarbonization.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.