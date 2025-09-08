

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy improved further in August, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey rose to a 7-month high of 46.7 in August from 45.2 in July. The expected score was 45.7.



However, any score below 50 indicates pessimism.



Household-related activities rose by 1.5 points to 46.3, and the corporate activity-related measures climbed by 2.5 points to 48.5 due to the expansion in the non-manufacturing sector.



The outlook index that signals future activity increased slightly to 47.5 from 47.3 in the previous month, as both household and corporate activity-related conditions improved.



