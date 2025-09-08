TOKYO, Japan, Sept 8, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) today announced it has decided to introduce the UNI-ONE hands-free personal mobility device to market and will begin sales to corporate customers in Japan on September 24, 2025.Honda positions UNI-ONE as a "mobility device to be used at destinations" after people arrive by car or another means of transportation. This envisions various use cases, including moving customers around designated areas within certain facilities, or to support diverse individuals, including seniors, to enhance performance and increase productivity in offices and other workplaces.The UNI-ONE will reduce the physical burden people experience on their legs and lower back while walking around, which will encourage more people who have been giving up on opportunities for an outing due to a concern about the physical burden. By commercializing UNI-ONE, Honda will strive to contribute to the "joy and freedom of mobility" for more people.By leveraging technologies amassed through its research on robotics, including ASIMO, a humanoid robot, Honda created UNI-ONE as a personal mobility device the user can steer simply by shifting body weight while sitting and keeping both hands free to move naturally in all directions as if they were walking. UNI-ONE was designed to be easy to use for people of all ages, from young children to the elderly, without requiring complex operation.Honda has continued to develop personal mobility devices designed to work in harmony with people, such as U3-X (introduced in 2009) and UNI-CUB (introduced in 2012). As a successor model featuring further advanced technologies, UNI-ONE was introduced for the first time at the International Robot Exhibition 2022 (iREX 2022) and has since been well received by visitors of various exhibitions and test-ride events.Since 2023, Honda has been working with some customers to conduct pre-launch paid trials of the UNI-ONE while making progress in initiatives toward mass production and commercialization. Since it obtained type certification as a "small mobility vehicle,*1" which can be used legally on public roads*2, the UNI-ONE has further expanded its scope of applications.*1 A vehicle is identified as a "small mobility vehicle" and considered equivalent to a pedestrian when it fulfills the following requirements:1) Vehicle dimensions must be below the following measurements:a) Length: 120cmb) Width: 70cmc) Height: 120cm2) Vehicle structure must fulfill the following conditions:a) Use an electric motor as the prime mover.b) Maximum speed must not exceed 6km/h.3) The vehicle must not have any sharp protrusions that could pose a risk of causing harm to pedestrians.*2 Certification of the previous version and the all-new version of UNI-ONE was obtained on January 30 and July 10, 2025, respectively.Intended use cases for UNI-ONEHonda is striving to support people to make their daily lives more enjoyable and comfortable by offering UNI-ONE to be used for various purposes: including reducing the physical burden on users while moving them around designated areas within certain facilities; or reducing the workload of people while they are in an office or other workplaces.Moving around inside a facility:Even if there are comfortable means of transportation to the destination, having to walk a long distance/time at the destination can be a burden, causing some people to give up their opportunity for an outing. UNI-ONE can address such issues and encourage more people to enjoy their outings.Reducing workload at a workplace:Leveraging its unique feature - to enable users to move around as if they are walking while keeping both hands free - UNI-ONE can contribute to productivity improvement and/or a reduction of the workload for people working in the field of office/administration. In addition, the utilization of UNI-ONE can support a diverse workforce, including those who may have difficulty walking, to play active roles in their workplaces.1) Theme parks, tourist destinations, parks2) Airports, commercial facilities, museums3) Offices, medical facilities4) Smart cities, station areas5) Outlet malls, shopping malls6) Exhibition halls, warehousesUNI-ONE sales strategyHonda will begin sales of the UNI-ONE to corporate customers in Japan in the form of a "service contract" that packages the UNI-ONE body, swappable battery, maintenance and insurance services. All sales will be conducted through the official UNI-ONE website.Official UNI-ONE websiteURL: https://www.honda.co.jp/UNI-ONE/ (Japanese)Product information, case studies of UNI-ONE utilization and information on test-ride events open to the public are also available on this website.Planned sales volumeLimited to 1,000 units (in a 5-year period until 2023)UNI-ONE "service contract" package- 1 UNI-ONE device- 2 swappable batteries- 1 battery charger- Regular inspection- On-site repair service- Call center support- Insurance- UNI-ONE operation management appFor use at limited-time events and other special occasions, Honda will offer a short-term rental service, available starting from one day. The package includes one unit of UNI-ONE, two swappable batteries, one charger and insurance for the daily fee of 55,000 yen (including taxes) per unit.Example of a facility which will introduce UNI-ONE for customer useAfter the start of sales, UNI-ONE will be available for customer use at the Sanrio Character Park "Harmonyland" starting on Sunday, October 19, 2025.Harmonyland is an outdoor theme park set in the natural landscape of Hiji-machi, Hayami-gun, Oita Prefecture, Japan. The park welcomes visitors of all ages with the wish that all visitors, including those who are concerned about walking a long time within the park - such as multi-generation families with small children, the elderly, and people with disabilities - will enjoy the park with their friends and families without facing the burden of walking. The utilization of UNI-ONE will contribute to the realization of this wish and become a step toward addressing the challenge that people with disabilities often face related to their mobility and recreational activities. For this reason, Harmonyland and Honda came to an agreement to introduce UNI-ONE.About the Sanrio Character Park "Harmonyland"Official website: https://www.harmonyland.jp/Operating company: Sanrio Entertainment Co., Ltd.Location address: 5933 Fujiwara, Hiji-machi, Hayami-gun, Oita Prefecture, Japan