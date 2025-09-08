

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's foreign trade surplus decreased in July as exports fell faster than imports, official data showed on Monday.



Exports posted a monthly decrease of 0.6 percent in July, reversing a 1.1 percent recovery in June, Destatis reported.



Imports dropped slightly by 0.1 percent after rising 4.1 percent in a month ago.



As a result, the trade surplus shrank to EUR 14.7 billion from EUR 15.4 billion in June. The expected surplus was also EUR 15.4 billion. Moreover, this was the smallest trade surplus since September 2024.



In the same period last year, the surplus totaled EUR 21.1 billion.



On a yearly basis, exports registered an annual increase of 1.4 percent in July, and imports grew by 4.3 percent.



Exports to the EU states rose 2.5 percent compared to June, and imports from these states climbed 1.1 percent. Data showed that shipments to the non-EU countries dropped 4.5 percent, and imports from these states plunged by 10.0 percent.



