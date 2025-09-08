Gaming Corps AB: Gaming Corps enters agreement with Light & Wonder to integrate full portfolio

Gaming Corps AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Gaming Corps") has signed a global distribution deal with the leading aggregation platform provider, Light & Wonder, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, "Light & Wonder"), further strengthening its international presence on regulated iGaming markets.

The agreement provides Gaming Corps access to an expansive global network of online casinos and players and thereby further strengthens the Company's extensive distribution network.

"Light & Wonder's content marketplace is one of the most impressive distribution networks in the industry. We are really proud that they have chosen us in this harsh competition and are now looking forward to putting our unique content in front of new audiences in many regulated markets. Both Gaming Corps and Light & Wonder have a clear focus on innovation and quality, and we are convinced that we can build great momentum together going forward", comments Juha Kaupinnen, CEO of Gaming Corps.

Through the agreement all of Gaming Corps' game engines, including Casino Slots, Crash games, Mine games, Table games, Plinko games and the Smash4Cash game series will be made available via Light & Wonder's content marketplace. Light & Wonder, active in over 38 regulated jurisdictions, is one of the most established content distributors within iGaming. Light & Wonder's content marketplace hosts more than 6,700 titles and handles over five billion game rounds per month.

"At Light & Wonder, we focus on delivering diverse, forward-thinking gaming experiences to iGaming operators in every major regulated market. Our content marketplace is trusted by leading iGaming brands worldwide, and we are deliberately selective about the content studios we integrate. Gaming Corps impressed us with both the originality of its portfolio and the speed of its growth, and we are delighted to welcome them onto the Light & Wonder content marketplace", concludes Steve Mayes, Senior Director, Partners iGaming, at Light & Wonder.



About Us

Gaming Corps is a developer of digital games, focusing on both traditional and non-traditional premium games for online casinos. The company's operations span several areas where, in addition to an established global distribution network of casinos, it develops Casino Slots, Table Games, Multiplier Games, Mine Games, Plinko Games, and the Smash4Cash series. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in Sweden with development teams in the UK, Malta, and Ukraine. Gaming Corps AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol GCOR, with ISIN code SE0014694691, and its Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.



