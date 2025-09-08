Anzeige
Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889
08.09.2025 08:30 Uhr
Atlas Copco AB: Italian compressed air distributor located in Lombardy has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, September 8, 2025: Casa dei Compressori S.r.l. ("Casa dei Compressori"), a compressed air distributor near Milan in Italy has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

The company was founded in 1985 and has 17 employees. Casa dei Compressori offers a wide range of compressors, chillers and nitrogen generators and has customers in Milan and the Lombardy region.

"This acquisition will increase our service capability in the Italian market, especially in Milan and the surrounding area," said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

The purchase price is not disclosed.

The acquired business has become part of the service division within the Compressor Technique business area.

For more information please contact:
Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 95 97
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2024, the Group had revenues of BSEK 177, and at year end about 55 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


