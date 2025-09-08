Atlas Copco AB: Italian compressed air distributor located in Lombardy has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, September 8, 2025: Casa dei Compressori S.r.l. ("Casa dei Compressori"), a compressed air distributor near Milan in Italy has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

The company was founded in 1985 and has 17 employees. Casa dei Compressori offers a wide range of compressors, chillers and nitrogen generators and has customers in Milan and the Lombardy region.

"This acquisition will increase our service capability in the Italian market, especially in Milan and the surrounding area," said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

The purchase price is not disclosed.

The acquired business has become part of the service division within the Compressor Technique business area.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 95 97

ir@atlascopco.com

