Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: A2PFV6 | ISIN: FI4000369947 | Ticker-Symbol: TY2B
Frankfurt
08.09.25 | 08:23
3,566 Euro
+1,48 % +0,052
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5903,61611:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.09.2025 21:10 Uhr
37 Leser
Citycon Oyj: Inside information: Eshel Pesti appointed as Citycon's new CEO

CITYCON OYJ Inside Information 7 September 2025 at 22:10 hrs

The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj and Oleg Zaslavsky have mutually agreed that Mr. Zaslavsky will step down from his position as CEO with immediate effect. The company thanks Mr. Zaslavsky for his efforts and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

At the same time, the Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has unanimously resolved to appoint Eshel Pesti as Citycon's new CEO with immediate effect. Pesti will be based in Helsinki, Finland.

With over 17 years of operating European shopping center companies, Mr Pesti is a very experienced commercial leader delivering proven operational and financial performance. He has a strong track record in leading international real estate companies and currently serves as the CEO of G City Europe.

Chaim Katzman, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Citycon:

"I would like to welcome Eshel Pesti to Citycon. Eshel brings strong real estate experience and operational expertise, predominantly in urban shopping centers, and the Board unanimously believes he is the right person to lead the company going forward. The Board remains committed to the company's strategy to focus on high-quality assets in strong, growing urban markets in the major Nordic cities as well as further strengthening the company's balance sheet. We are confident that together with the talented employees and management team, Eshel can position Citycon for long-term value creation."

Eshel Pesti, incoming CEO, Citycon:

"I am truly honored for this opportunity to join Citycon, the leading retail real estate company in the Nordics. I am very much looking forward to building the company's future and am dedicated to creating value for all of the company's stakeholders."

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:
Eero Sihvonen
CFO
Tel. +358 50 557 9137
eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

Anni Torkko
Investor Relations Manager
Tel. +358 45 358 0570
ir@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 3.8 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com


