Citycon Oyj: The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj decided on two new incentive plans

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 30 October 2025 at 20:40 hrs

The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has resolved to launch a new stock option plan directed to the new CEO of the company and other key employees and new restricted share unit plan directed to the new CFO of the company. The aim is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the CEO and other key employees in order to increase the long-term value of the company, to retain the CEO and other key employees at Citycon, and to offer them a competitive reward plan.

Stock Option Plan 2025D-F

The maximum total number of stock options to be issued is 894,924 and they entitle their owners to subscribe for up to an equivalent number of new shares in total in the company or existing shares held by the company. The stock options are issued gratuitously. Of the stock options, 298,308 are marked with the symbol 2025D, 298,308 are marked with the symbol 2025E and 298,308 are marked with the symbol 2025F.

The shares subscribed for with the stock options to be issued will account for a total maximum of 0.49 %of all the company's shares and votes after possible share subscriptions if new shares are issued in the subscription. As a result of the share subscriptions made with the stock options, the number of shares in the company may increase by a total maximum of 894,924 shares if new shares are issued in the subscription.

The share subscription price for stock options 2025D-F is EUR 3.62 per share.

The share subscription price will be credited to the company's reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

The share subscription period for stock options is:

for stock options 2025D, 7 September 2026 - 6 September 2029

for stock options 2025E, 7 September 2027 - 6 September 2029

for stock options 2025F, 7 September 2028 - 6 September 2029

The theoretical market value of one (1) stock option 2025D-F is approximately 0. 67 euros. The theoretical market value of the stock options 2025D-F is approximately EUR 600,000 in total. The theoretical market value of a stock option has been calculated by using the Black & Scholes model taking into account the subscription price of the stock option and the following input factors: share price EUR 3.62, risk-free interest rate 2.15%, validity of stock options approximately four years, volatility approximately 18.84 % and expected dividend yield 0%.

The Board of Directors decided on the new stock option plan based on the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 3 April 2025. The Company has a weighty financial reason for the issue of stock options since the stock options are intended to form part of the incentive and commitment program for the Group CEO and other key employees. The target group of the option program currently includes the company's CEO and one other key employee.

CFO Restricted Share Unit Plan 2025-2028

The Board of Directors may allocate rewards from the plan during the financial year 2025. The value of the rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan corresponds to a maximum total of 45,000 shares of Citycon Oyj, including also the proportion to be paid in cash.

The rewards will be paid in three equal instalments in September 2026, September 2027 and September 2028. The reward is based on a valid director contract and on the continuity of service.

The reward will be paid partly in Citycon's shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion of the reward is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward. As a rule, no reward will be paid if the director's contract terminates before the reward payment.

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Eero Sihvonen

Chief Financial Officer



Contact requests through:

Anni Torkko

Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +358 45 358 0570

anni.torkko@citycon.com



