

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-month high of 97.34 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 96.64.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.6577 and 0.9095 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6557 and 0.9068, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.7818 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 1.7873.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 98.00 against the yen, 0.66 against the greenback, 0.91 against the loonie and 1.76 against the euro.



