

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to near 3-week highs of 0.5924 against the U.S. dollar and 87.51 against the yen, from last week's closing quotes of 0.5894 and 86.88, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to a 1-week high of 1.9798 and a 5-day low of 1.1111 from Friday's closing quotes of 1.9885 and 1.1126, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.60 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen, 1.96 against the euro and 1.10 against the aussie.



