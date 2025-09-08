Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0F7BK | ISIN: FR0010220475 | Ticker-Symbol: AOMD
Tradegate
08.09.25 | 11:13
20,120 Euro
+0,20 % +0,040
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALSTOM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALSTOM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,12020,14011:21
20,12020,14011:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2025 07:36 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alstom S.A.: Alstom awarded a €538m contract in Wellington, New Zealand for 18 Adessia Stream B battery trains and 35 years of maintenance

  • Contract signed with the Greater Wellington, a regional council in New Zealand's Lower North Island, for the Lower North Island Rail Integrated Mobility (LNIRIM) program

  • First battery-electric commuter trains ordered in New Zealand, to replace the existing diesel fleet and enable zero direct carbon emission operations

  • Train maintenance facility to be built in Masterton and operated by Alstom with employment of the latest technologies for fleet maintenance and battery servicing

8 September 2025 - Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has been awarded a €538m[1] (NZD$1,065m) contract by the Greater Wellington Regional Council for the design, manufacture and supply of 18 Adessia Stream B battery-electric multiple unit (BEMU) 5-car trains and 35-years of FlexCare Perform fleet maintenance. They will be the first BEMU commuter trains operating in New Zealand. The trains will enable emission free operations on non-electrified segments of the Wellington rail network, on the Wairarapa and Manawatu lines.

Manufactured at Alstom's Savli manufacturing facility in India, the fleet will replace the current diesel locomotive-hauled trains due for retirement in 2028 and 2029. Alstom will operate a maintenance facility purpose-built by the Greater Wellington Regional Council in Masterton, equipped with the latest technologies for fleet maintenance and battery servicing to ensure the highest availability and reliability.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to partner with the New Zealand government, through Ministry of Transport, New Zealand Transport Agency, Greater Wellington and Horizon's Regional Councils, alongside Transdev and KiwiRail, to bring Alstom trains and maintenance expertise to New Zealand for the first time. As the world's largest end-to-end rail provider, with unparalleled delivery experience, this project will unlock a greener transport option for the people of Wellington. We are committed to delivering an environmentally friendly, modern and inclusive comfortable journey for every passenger," said Pascal Dupond, Managing Director of Alstom Australia and New Zealand.

Ling Fang, Region President Asia-Pacific added, "This achievement is a clear testament to Alstom's commitment to advancing sustainable mobility and empowering our customers as they transition to green technologies. The contract will see us bringing our zero-emissions rail technology to the Asia-Pacific region for the first time and I look forward to even greater expansion and partnership in the region, as we continue supporting our clients in building a cleaner, more sustainable future."

Comfort-centric commuter trains named Tuhono
Carrying a maximum of 475 passengers per train and operating at speeds up to 120kph, the trains are based on Alstom's globally proven Adessia commuter trains platform and will be adapted to meet the distinct needs of Wellington's operating environment. A comfort-centric passenger experience will be at the heart of the new trains equipped with wheelchair, bike, luggage and pram amenities onboard with toilet, vending machine and water dispenser facilities.

Named 'Tuhono', meaning "to connect" or "to unite," the train livery will feature Te ao Maori and cultural elements relevant to Aotearoa New Zealand. These designs will be led by Maori design agency Indigenous Design and Innovation, ensuring deep cultural resonance and a lasting community legacy. The train design will also be informed by local community engagements.

State-of-the-art maintenance and operation solutions
A number of Alstom technologies will be deployed to New Zealand for the first time to support the maintenance and operation of the new trains. This includes state-of-the-art HealthHub condition-based and predictive maintenance technologies and a connected driver advisory system. The trains will operate with intelligent train control with the onboard battery enabling emission free operation through sections of the 9km Remutaka Tunnel, a critical network corridor.

About Alstom Adessia trains
Alstom's success in battery-electric multiple unit technology continues to gain momentum, with 60 trains sold for commuter and regional networks since 2020. This latest contract builds on previous orders, including 11 BEMU trains for VMS in Germany and 31 for Irish Rail in Ireland. Alstom has also played a leading role in modernising existing fleets with battery-electric technology, converting diesel-electric and electric trains into BEMUs.

ALSTOM, Adessia, Adessia Stream B, HealthHub and FlexCare Perform are trademarks of Alstom.

[1] Booked in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025-2026





About Alstom




Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.
For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.


Contacts


Press
HQ - France
Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

New Zealand & Australia
Robert GUNNING - Tel.: +61 (0)468 817 201
robert.gunning@alstomgroup.com




New Zealand & Australia
Almira ANTHONY - Tel.: +61 (0)404 096 440
almira.anthony@alstomgroup.com




Investor Relations
Cyril GUERIN - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16
cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com




Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tel: +44 (0)7 588 022 744
guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com




Estelle MATURELL ANDINO - Tel: +33 (0)6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com




Jalal DAHMANE - Tel: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62
jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com




© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.