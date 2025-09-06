BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.: BioMarin Announces Positive Pivotal Phase 3 Data for PALYNZIQ (pegvaliase-pqpz) in Adolescents with Phenylketonuria at 15th International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism

New data from Phase 3 PEGASUS study demonstrates a 49.7% decrease in mean blood Phe levels in adolescents aged 12-17 treated with PALYNZIQ

BioMarin's planned submission to global health authorities on track for second half of 2025

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) today announced new data characterizing the efficacy and safety of PALYNZIQ® (pegvaliase-pqpz) for the treatment of adolescents with phenylketonuria (PKU), which were presented at the 15th International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (ICIEM) in Kyoto, Japan, Sept. 2-6, 2025.

The Phase 3 PEGASUS study evaluating the efficacy and safety of PALYNZIQ in adolescents aged 12-17 demonstrated statistically significant blood phenylalanine (Phe) lowering compared to diet alone. The study enrolled 55 adolescents, randomized to receive PALYNZIQ (n=36) or diet alone (n=19). At baseline, the mean age was 14.3 years, mean blood Phe was 1026.4 µmol/L, and nearly half (49.1%) of participants had blood Phe levels above 1000 µmol/L. Notably, after the 72-week primary treatment phase, almost half of participants in the PALYNZIQ arm (n=14; 45.2%) achieved reductions in blood Phe concentrations of 50% or more from baseline, with many reaching guideline-recommended and even normal Phe target levels.

Table 1. Primary and Secondary Efficacy Results After 72 Weeks



PALYNZIQ (n=31) Diet only (n=17) Mean % change in blood Phe

concentration from baseline -49.7 % -0.3 % # of participants achieving blood Phe

levels =600 µmol/L 16 (51.6 %) 1 (5.9 %) # of participants achieving blood Phe

levels =360 µmol/L 12 (38.7 %) 0 (0 %) # of participants achieving blood Phe

levels =120 µmol/L 6 (19.4 %) 0 (0 %) Change from baseline in intact food

protein intake (g/kg/day) 0.21 (107 %) -0.02 (-10 %) Change from baseline in medical food

protein intake (g/kg/day) -0.20 (-29 %) 0.03 (22 %)

The safety profile and overall efficacy trends in adolescents were consistent with the known profile of the medicine in adults. The vast majority of adverse events (AEs) in the study were manageable, with 5.6% representing serious AEs (anaphylaxis) leading to study discontinuation. The ongoing extension phase of the PEGASUS trial will continue to evaluate long-term results of PALYNZIQ treatment for adolescents.

"These data from the PEGASUS study underscore the impact PALYNZIQ can have in enabling adolescents to experience more freedom from the burden of their condition, particularly during this pivotal period of transition to adulthood," said Greg Friberg, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Research & Development Officer at BioMarin. "BioMarin has been deeply committed to advancing scientific progress for people living with PKU over the past two decades, and we look forward to sharing these results with global regulators with the aim of bringing the unequaled efficacy observed with PALYNZIQ to an even younger group of people."

PALYNZIQ is the first and only enzyme substitution therapy approved to treat adults with PKU. The company is on track with its planned submission of the PEGASUS study data to global health authorities to expand the approved indication for PALYNZIQ to include the treatment of adolescents.

Below are key presentations for BioMarin and PALYNZIQ at ICIEM (all times Japan Standard Time):

Neuropsychiatric Comorbidities in Adults with PKU in Sweden

Oral #3

Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Safety and Efficacy of Pegvaliase in Adolescents with Phenylketonuria: Primary Results from PEGASUS, a Phase 3, Open-Label Randomized Controlled Study

Oral #21

Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, 10:15 - 11:45 a.m.

Lifetime Monitoring of Phe Levels in PKU from Birth to Adulthood in the Swedish Registry for Inherited Metabolic Diseases

Poster P-593

Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, 6 - 7 p.m.

Work Ability in Adults with PKU in Sweden in 2020

Poster P-594

Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, 6 - 7 p.m.

Neuropsychiatric Comorbidities in Adolescents with PKU in the United States

Poster P-595

Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, 6 - 7 p.m.

PALLADIUM: A Phase 4 Study to Evaluate a Rapid Drug Desensitization Protocol for Adults with Phenylketonuria Experiencing Hypersensitivity Reactions to Pegvaliase

Poster P-586

Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Real-World Safety and Tolerability of Pegvaliase: A Non-Interventional Surveillance Study in Japan

Poster P-584

Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

About PEGASUS

PEGASUS is a Phase 3 multi-center open-label randomized controlled study evaluating the efficacy and safety of PALYNZIQ compared to diet alone in 55 adolescents aged 12-17 with phenylketonuria. The primary endpoints are change in blood Phe concentration and characterization of the safety profile in adolescents. Secondary endpoints include change in total dietary protein intake and pharmacokinetics.

The study is being conducted in two parts: the primary treatment phase ranging from weeks 1-73 (Part 1), and the extension phase (Part 2), which lasts for up to an additional 80 weeks of monitoring for the PALYNZIQ arm and allows for crossover for those in the diet-only arm.

For more information, please visit clinicaltrials.biomarin.com .

About PALYNZIQ

PALYNZIQ substitutes the deficient phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) enzyme in PKU with a PEGylated version of the enzyme phenylalanine ammonia lyase to break down Phe. PALYNZIQ is administered using a dosing regimen designed to facilitate tolerability; PALYNZIQ's safety profile consists primarily of immune-mediated responses, which can include anaphylaxis, for which robust risk management measures effective in clinical trials are in place.

PALYNZIQ is approved to reduce blood Phe concentrations for adults in the U.S., for people 16 and older in the EU, Canada and Brazil, and for people 15 and older in Japan with PKU who have uncontrolled blood Phe concentrations greater than 600 micromol/L on existing management.

Patient Support Accessing PALYNZIQ

To reach a BioMarin RareConnections® Case Manager, please call, toll-free, 1-866-906-6100 or e-mail [email protected] . For more information about PALYNZIQ, please visit www.palynziq.com . For additional information regarding this product, please contact BioMarin Medical Information at [email protected] .

About Phenylketonuria

PKU, or phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) deficiency, is a genetic condition affecting approximately 70,000 people in the regions of the world where BioMarin operates. This enzyme is required for the metabolism of Phe, an essential amino acid found in most protein-containing foods. If functional enzyme is not present in sufficient quantities, Phe accumulates to abnormally high levels in the blood and becomes toxic to the brain, resulting in a variety of complications including severe intellectual disability, seizures, tremors, behavioral problems and psychiatric symptoms.

As a result of newborn screening efforts implemented in the 1960s and early 1970s, virtually all individuals with PKU born after this period in countries with newborn screening programs are diagnosed at birth and treatment is implemented soon after.

PKU can be managed with a severe Phe-restricted diet, which is supplemented by low-protein modified foods and Phe-free medical foods; however, it is difficult for most individuals to adhere to the lifelong strict diet to the extent needed to achieve adequate control of blood Phe levels. Dietary control of Phe in childhood can prevent major developmental neurological toxicities, but poor control of Phe in adolescence and adulthood is associated with a range of neurocognitive disabilities with significant functional impact.

PALYNZIQ U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information

PALYNZIQ® (pegvaliase-pqpz) is a phenylalanine (Phe)-metabolizing enzyme indicated to reduce blood Phe levels in adult patients with phenylketonuria who have uncontrolled blood Phe levels greater than 600 micromol/L on existing management.

BOXED WARNING: RISK OF ANAPHYLAXIS

Anaphylaxis has been reported after administration of PALYNZIQ and may occur at any time during treatment

Administer the initial dose of PALYNZIQ under the supervision of a healthcare provider equipped to manage anaphylaxis, and closely observe patients for at least 60 minutes following injection. Prior to self-injection, confirm patient competency with self-administration, and patient's and observer's (if applicable) ability to recognize signs and symptoms of anaphylaxis and to administer auto-injectable epinephrine, if needed

Consider having an adult observer for patients who may need assistance in recognizing and managing anaphylaxis during PALYNZIQ treatment. If an adult observer is needed, the observer should be present during and for at least 60 minutes after PALYNZIQ administration, should be able to administer auto-injectable epinephrine, and call for emergency medical support upon its use

Prescribe auto-injectable epinephrine. Prior to the first dose, instruct the patient and observer (if applicable) on its appropriate use. Instruct the patient to seek immediate medical care upon its use. Instruct patients to carry auto-injectable epinephrine with them at all times during PALYNZIQ treatment

PALYNZIQ is available only through a restricted program called PALYNZIQ REMS (Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy). Further information, including a list of qualified pharmacies, is available at www.PALYNZIQREMS.com or by telephone at 1-855-758-REMS (1-855-758-7367)

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Anaphylaxis

Signs and symptoms of anaphylaxis reported include syncope, hypotension, hypoxia, dyspnea, wheezing, chest discomfort/chest tightness, tachycardia, angioedema (swelling of face, lips, eyes, tongue), throat tightness, skin flushing, rash, urticaria, pruritus, and gastrointestinal symptoms (vomiting, nausea, diarrhea)

Anaphylaxis generally occurred within 1 hour after injection; however, delayed episodes occurred up to 48 hours after PALYNZIQ administration

Consider having an adult observer for patients who may need assistance in recognizing and managing anaphylaxis during PALYNZIQ treatment. If an adult observer is needed, the observer should be present during and for at least 60 minutes after PALYNZIQ administration, should be able to administer auto-injectable epinephrine, and call for emergency medical support upon its use

Anaphylaxis requires immediate treatment with auto-injectable epinephrine. Prescribe auto-injectable epinephrine to all patients receiving PALYNZIQ and instruct patients to carry auto-injectable epinephrine with them at all times during PALYNZIQ treatment. Prior to the first dose, instruct the patient and observer (if applicable) on how to recognize the signs and symptoms of anaphylaxis, how to properly administer auto-injectable epinephrine, and to seek immediate medical care upon its use. Consider the risks associated with auto-injectable epinephrine use when prescribing PALYNZIQ. Refer to the auto-injectable epinephrine prescribing information for complete information

Consider the risks and benefits of readministering PALYNZIQ following an episode of anaphylaxis. If the decision is made to readminister PALYNZIQ, administer the first dose under the supervision of a healthcare provider equipped to manage anaphylaxis and closely observe the patient for at least 60 minutes following the dose. Subsequent PALYNZIQ dose titration should be based on patient tolerability and therapeutic response

Consider premedication with an H 1 -receptor antagonist, H 2 -receptor antagonist, and/or antipyretic prior to PALYNZIQ administration based upon individual patient tolerability

Other Hypersensitivity Reactions

Hypersensitivity reactions other than anaphylaxis have been reported in 204 of 285 (72%) patients treated with PALYNZIQ in clinical trials

Management of hypersensitivity reactions should be based on the severity of the reaction, recurrence of the reaction, and the clinical judgment of the healthcare provider, and may include dosage adjustment, temporary drug interruption, or treatment with antihistamines, antipyretics, and/or corticosteroids

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (at least 20% of patients in either treatment phase) were injection site reactions, arthralgia, hypersensitivity reactions, headache, generalized skin reactions lasting at least 14 days, nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, cough, oropharyngeal pain, pruritus, diarrhea, nasal congestion, fatigue, dizziness, and anxiety

Of the 285 patients exposed to PALYNZIQ in an induction/titration/maintenance regimen in clinical trials, 44 (15%) patients discontinued treatment due to adverse reactions. The most common adverse reactions leading to treatment discontinuation were hypersensitivity reactions (6% of patients) including anaphylaxis (3% of patients), angioedema (1% of patients), arthralgia (4% of patients), generalized skin reactions lasting at least 14 days (2% of patients), and injection site reactions (1% of patients)

The most common adverse reactions leading to dosage reduction were arthralgia (15% of patients), hypersensitivity reactions (9% of patients), injection site reactions (4% of patients), alopecia (3% of patients), and generalized skin reactions lasting at least 14 days (2% of patients)

The most common adverse reactions leading to temporary drug interruption were hypersensitivity reactions (14% of patients), arthralgia (13% of patients), anaphylaxis (4% of patients), and injection site reactions (4% of patients)

Angioedema and serum sickness: In clinical trials, 22 out of 285 (8%) patients experienced 45 episodes of angioedema (symptoms included: pharyngeal edema, swollen tongue, lip swelling, mouth swelling, eyelid edema, and face edema) occurring independent of anaphylaxis. In clinical trials, serum sickness was reported in 7 out of 285 (2%) patients

Blood Phenylalanine Monitoring and Diet

Obtain blood Phe levels every 4 weeks until a maintenance dosage is established. Periodically monitor blood Phe levels during maintenance therapy

Counsel patients to monitor dietary protein and Phe intake, and adjust as directed by their healthcare provider

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Effect of PALYNZIQ on Other PEGylated Products

In a single-dose study of PALYNZIQ in adult patients with PKU, two patients receiving concomitant injections of medroxyprogesterone acetate suspension (a formulation containing PEG 3350) experienced a hypersensitivity reaction. One of the two patients experienced anaphylaxis

The clinical effects of concomitant treatment with different PEGylated products is unknown. Monitor patients treated with PALYNZIQ and concomitantly with other PEGylated products for hypersensitivity reactions including anaphylaxis

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy and Lactation

PALYNZIQ may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman

Advise women who are exposed to PALYNZIQ during pregnancy or who become pregnant within one month following the last dose of PALYNZIQ that there is a pregnancy surveillance program that monitors pregnancy outcomes. Healthcare providers should report PALYNZIQ exposure and encourage these patients to report their pregnancy to BioMarin (1-866-906-6100)

Monitor blood Phe levels in breastfeeding women treated with PALYNZIQ

Pediatric Use

The safety and effectiveness of PALYNZIQ in pediatric patients have not been established

Geriatric Use

Clinical studies of PALYNZIQ did not include patients aged 65 years and older

You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to BioMarin at 1-866-906-6100, or to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch .

Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information , including Boxed Warning.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to translating the promise of genetic discovery into medicines that make a profound impact on the life of each patient. The San Rafael, California -based company, founded in 1997, has a proven track record of innovation with eight commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin seeks to unleash the full potential of genetic science by pursuing category-defining medicines that offer new possibilities for people living with genetically defined conditions around the world. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the business prospects of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BioMarin), including without limitation, statements about: data from the Phase 3 PEGASUS study presented at the 15th International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism, including the oral and poster presentations; the safety profile and potential benefits of PALYNZIQ for adolescents, including ability to lower blood Phe levels in adolescents aged 12-17 with phenylketonuria (PKU) compared to diet alone; the development of BioMarin's PALYNZIQ program generally, including plans to submit PEGASUS study to global health authorities during the second half of 2025 to expand the approved indication for PALYNZIQ to include the treatment of adolescents; and the continued clinical development of PALYNZIQ, including BioMarin's plans to continue to evaluate long-term results of PALYNZIQ treatment for adolescents through the ongoing extension phase of the PEGASUS trial. These forward-looking statements are predictions and involve risks and uncertainties such that actual results may differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: results and timing of current and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials of PALYNZIQ; any potential adverse events observed in the continuing monitoring of the patients in the clinical trials; the content and timing of decisions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency, the European Commission and other regulatory authorities; and those factors detailed in BioMarin's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the factors contained under the caption "Risk Factors" in BioMarin's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as such factors may be updated by any subsequent reports. Investors are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. BioMarin is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

BioMarin®, BioMarin RareConnections® and PALYNZIQ® are registered trademarks of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

