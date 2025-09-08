

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to near 1-1/2-month lows of 173.91 against the euro and 185.89 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 172.75 and 184.69, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen slid to nearly a 1-month low of 200.35 and a 4-day low of 148.58 from last week's closing quotes of 199.14 and 147.41, respectively.



The yen dropped to 107.35 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 106.59.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 174.00 against the euro, 186.00 against the franc, 201.00 against the pound, 151.00 against the greenback and 109.00 against the loonie.



