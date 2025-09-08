Highlights:

The helicopter-supported phase of the 2025 drill program is underway, targeting four promising and largely untested zones

Targets were selected in conjunction with funding partners South32 and Teck Resources Ltd

Targets represent promising geophysical-geochemical anomalies across very large step-outs

Three drill rigs are now active and are expected to continue drilling into December

The 2025 Drill Program progress is updated, with additional assay results expected shortly

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the helicopter-supported phase of its 2025 exploration program at NAK. This phase is designed to test priority geophysical-geochemical anomalies and features identified within the broad NAK mineralizing system through collaboration between American Eagle and its funding partners, South32 and Teck Resources. A third drill rig was mobilized to site in late August, and helicopter-supported drilling commenced on September 4th. The work will test targets well beyond the limits of the Company's present drilling, but still within the broad and highly anomalous geophysical-geochemical-geological signature of the NAK mineralizing system.

View updated plan map of 2025 helicopter-support planned drill holes

Helicopter-Supported Drill Targets

East-Central Target Area

Two separate targets within this area were defined using 1) remodeled geophysical data (see News Release, May 15, 2025); 2) historical drilling data from five holes drilled in the mid-1990's, including one near the eastern margin of the historically defined limit of the Babine porphyry stock; and 3) soil geochemical sampling that returned broad anomalies encompassing values of up to 1,180 ppm Cu and 0.29 g/t Au.

IP Embayment Zone

The IP Embayment zone will be further tested through follow-up drilling off the NAK23-09 pad location, which intersected 117 meters at 0.40% CuEq from surface within a broader interval of 638.4 meters averaging 0.22% CuEq. These copper and gold values are suggestive of the nearby presence of a larger and potentially richer mineralized system. Targeting has been refined based on additional geophysical surveys (airborne gradient magnetic surveys, deeper-looking ground Induced polarization (IP) surveys), additional soil geochemical sampling, and rock sampling of the limited outcrop at NAK. As with the East-Central and Northwestern (see below) zones, this has given the Company increased confidence in targeting. Additional pads have been constructed following this geophysical and geochemical trend to the southeast, to allow for thorough testing of this area which has seen no historical drilling.

Northwestern Target Area

Drilling in this zone was designed to follow-up on east-northeast-trending, steeply dipping chalcopyrite-mineralized dykes identified in 2024 and 2025. The goal is to step northward to better define the orientation of mineralized features intersected in previous drilling and to locate additional mineralized structures.

Deep Southeast Target

This area and target, lying approximately 2.5 km southeast of the main area of drilling at NAK, may represent a separate center of mineralization. The drilling targets several anomalous geophysical features within the bounds of the NAK mineralization system. These include a deep-seated resistivity anomaly lying within the well-known NAK IP chargeability "ring," lying along a well-defined north-northwest airborne magnetic trend that may link to the south with the neighbouring Dorothy-Duke mineralizing system, which lies another 2.5 km farther to the southeast.

A few step-out holes in the East-Central and Northwestern target area are planned to be accessed via exploration trail and drilled with a skid rig, freeing up additional holes for helicopter support.

2025 Drill Program Progress

This season, the Company has completed approximately 13,000 meters of drilling toward its targeted 30,000-meter goal. Only 4 drill hole assay results have yet to be released from an expected 40+ hole drill campaign. The focus to date has been on skid-rig drilling at the South and North zones, and locally in between, along the western margin of the Babine porphyry stock. With the helicopter-supported step-out drilling program now underway, the Company has begun testing farther afield, along potential extensions of the NAK property mineralization in largely untested areas. With three rigs operating, and approximately 40% of the planned program completed, drilling is expected to continue into December. Assay results are anticipated steadily into 2026, with new results expected shortly.

Q.P. Statement

Mark Bradley, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., a Certified Professional Geologist and 'qualified person' for the purposes of Canada's National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About American Eagle's NAK Project

The NAK Project lies within the Babine copper-gold porphyry district of central British Columbia. It has excellent infrastructure through all-season roads and is close to the towns of Smithers, Houston, and Burns Lake, B.C., which lie along a major rail line and Provincial Highway 16. Historical drilling and geophysical, geological, and geochemical work at NAK, which began in the 1960's, tested only to shallow depths. Still, the work revealed a very large near-surface copper-gold system that measures over 1.5 km x 1.5 km. Drilling completed by American Eagle in 2022, 2023, and 2024 returned significant intervals of high-grade copper-gold mineralization that reached beyond and much deeper than the historical drilling, indicating that zones of near-surface and deeper mineralization, locally with considerably higher grades, exist within the broader NAK property mineralizing system.

For the latest videos from American Eagle, Ore Group, and all things mining, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: youtube.com/@theoregroup

About American Eagle Gold Corp.



American Eagle is dedicated to advancing its NAK copper-gold porphyry project in west-central British Columbia, Canada. The Company benefits from over $36 million in cash, bolstered by two strategic investors formed in the past two years with Teck Resources and South32. With substantial financial and technical resources, American Eagle Gold is well-positioned to drill, de-risk, and define the full potential of the NAK Copper-Gold porphyry project.

Anthony Moreau, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: including statements relating to the use of proceeds of the Offering, the tax treatment of the Charity FT Shares, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals in connection with the Offering, the 2025 drill program or its anticipated results at the Company's NAK project, the ability of the Company to make the Qualifying Expenditures as anticipated by management, and other matters ancillary or incidental to the foregoing. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results might differ materially from those suggested in forward-looking statements. American Eagle Gold Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to American Eagle Gold Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by American Eagle Gold Corp. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under American Eagle Gold Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265417

SOURCE: American Eagle Gold Corp.