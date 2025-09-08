Hisense Middle East: Hisense Announces Third FIFA World Cup Sponsorship and Showcases RGB-MiniLED Technology at IFA 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, announced at IFA 2025 that it will continue as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, reinforcing its long-standing collaboration with FIFA since 2018.

Since first partnering with FIFA in 2018, Hisense has achieved several key milestones: initial branding at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, content cooperation via FIFA+ in 2022, technology integration in VAR operations at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, and now the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 sponsorship. Each step strengthened Hisense's global presence and commitment to enhancing fan experiences.

Catherine Fang, VP of Hisense Group, highlighted that every unforgettable moment starts with the right experience, and that Hisense aims to help fans fully enjoy those moments. She explained that, guided by four key essentials: technology-driven, user-oriented, smart service, and cultural values, Hisense continuously pushes display boundaries, from HDR to Laser TV and latest RGB-MiniLED, delivering unprecedented picture quality. The user-oriented approach ensures immersive, personalised experiences, making fans feel part of every moment.

At IFA 2025, Hisense, as the origin of RGB-MiniLED, builds on its CES debut of the 116-inch RGB-MiniLED TV with upgrades delivering purer colours, higher contrast, and brightness surpassing QD-OLED, reaffirming leadership in next-gen displays. Building on this vision, FIFA's chief business officer, Romy Gai, echoed the sentiment, explaining that FIFA would partner with Hisense to welcome the best display technology in order to deliver an unprecedented World Cup for billions of fans around the world.

With the 2026 tournament set to be the first held across three nations with 48 teams, Hisense aims to transform billions of living rooms into front-row seats, ensuring fans everywhere can experience the tournament like never before and truly own the moment.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 31 R&D centres, 36 industrial parks and production bases, and 64 overseas offices worldwide, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

