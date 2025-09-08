

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Acer reported consolidated revenues for August at NT$21.80 billion, down 4.5% year-on-year due to foreign exchange factors. For the month of August, revenues from desktop PCs grew by 7.2% from a year ago. Revenues from gaming-related products and businesses grew 24.8% from last year. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers and displays contributed 33.3% of the group's total revenues in August.



Year-to-August consolidated revenues were NT$171.74 billion, flattish with prior year. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers and displays contributed 32.3% of the group's total revenues year-to-August.



