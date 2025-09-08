Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Secures $1.4 Million, Contract Extension to Power Leading Pet Care Brand's Loyalty Program with AI Powered Receipt Processing Technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp"), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is proud to announce it has secured a $1.4 million contract extension over two years to continue powering a leading pet care brand's loyalty program with AI powered receipt validation and fraud prevention technology.

The program leverages Snipp's advanced AI powered receipt processing technology via seamless API integration, enabling pet owners to earn rewards by simply uploading their purchase receipts. Beyond validating purchases, the brand is using Snipp's solution to unlock deeper value from receipts by extracting shopper behavior data and conducting detailed basket analysis through transcription, brand identification, and product categorization. These capabilities give the brand a comprehensive view of consumer behavior at the product, brand, and category level, transforming everyday receipts into actionable insights that drive more personalized engagement and smarter loyalty program design. To safeguard the integrity of the program, Snipp will also deploy SnippCORRAL, its advanced AI-powered anti-fraud solution designed to protect promotions, loyalty, and receipt-based programs, giving the brand confidence in the accuracy and trustworthiness of their data and loyalty ecosystem.

Through the loyalty program, members earn points for purchasing pet food and supplies, as well as for engaging with the brand, redeemable for discounts, coupons, free samples, pet care items, and exclusive partner offers.

"We're thrilled to extend our partnership with one of the most respected brands in the pet care industry," said Atul Sabharwal, CEO of Snipp Interactive. "Receipt processing has become a game-changer for loyalty programs because it offers a universal, frictionless way to capture real, verified purchase data across all retailers, without the complexity of POS integrations or retailer-specific partnerships. Our AI-powered receipt processing and fraud prevention technology solutions not only make loyalty programs seamless and more rewarding for consumers but also deliver brands actionable insights to better understand and serve their customers while safeguarding program integrity. This contract renewal reflects the trust our clients place in Snipp to deliver innovation and measurable value in their loyalty strategies."

This extension further reinforces Snipp's leadership in powering data-driven, fraud-protected loyalty programs across industries, combining consumer engagement with unmatched marketing intelligence and program integrity.

Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as an industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. SnippMEDIA, the media division of Snipp Interactive, builds innovative channels that connect brands with authenticated audiences. Its flagship Financial Media Network (FMN) is the first platform designed to enable targeted, SKU-level grocery cash-back offers through credit and debit card reward programs. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

